England vs Norway live stream and how to watch Women's Euro 2022 for free online and on TV, team news

Sarina Wiegman’s England side face what looks set to be their toughest test of Group A as they take on table toppers Norway in Brighton this evening. The Lionesses got Euro 2022 off to a winning start, despite not being at their best in their tournament opener against Austria but will be looking to lay down a marker today.

The team sheets are in and England are unchanged from the side that beat Austria,. Leah Williamson starts the game again at centre-back with Georgia Stanway paring with Keira Walsh in midfield. Ada Hegerberg leads the line up front for Norway, with Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen adopting the number 10 role again as opposed to her club role as a wide forward.

England vs Norway live stream

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Monday 11th July 2022

Venue: Falmer Stadium, Brighton

Free live stream: BBC iPlayer

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

UK TV channel: BBC One

US stream: ESPN+ (3pm ET)

Australia : Optus Sport (5am AEST, Tuesday 12th)

Despite having 16 efforts on goal, it was a somewhat nervy encounter for England, with Arsenal star Fran Kirby's 16th minute finish proving the deciding strike at Old Trafford in their first Euro 2022 game. A victory for the hosts this evening would all but ensure they fill top spot in Group A, but they come up against a side with an attacking threat to match England's own.

Norway, who hit a massive 34 goals in qualifying for this tournament, comfortably defeated Northern Ireland by four goals to one on Thursday, with goals coming from Julie Blakstad, Frida Maanum, Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten. That forward line also boasts the lethal Ada Hegerberg, who surprisingly didn't get on the scoresheet against the Irish. Williamson and her fellow England defenders, will know that keeping the Norwegian offensive at bay will be key to their progression.

Kick-off in this Group A fixture of the Women's Euro 2022 is today, Monday 11th July at 8pm BST and 3pm ET. Read on to find out how to watch an England vs Norway live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch an England vs Norway free live stream

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC has the rights to show the England vs Norway live stream in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (more details below).

England vs Norway will be available on UK TVs via BBC One, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, or through the BBC iPlayer app which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch an England vs Norway live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to use the BBC iPlayer when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for England vs Norway

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For England vs Norway in the Women's Euro 2022, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy an England vs Norway live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

USA: England vs Norway live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Women's Euro 2022 live stream in the US, as well as a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+ , the network's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month, or $12.99 if you opt for the bargain bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch England vs Norway in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN , which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Australia: England vs Norway live stream

Good news, football fans Down Under: Optus Sport has the rights to stream the Women's Euro 2022 tournament in Australia.

Optus, which also serves up live Premier League matches, costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Don't forget: Brits abroad can watch England vs Norway in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN such as ExpressVPN , which offers a free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

England vs Norway kicks off at 5am AEST on Tuesday, 12th July.

