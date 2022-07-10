Local food pantries get less USDA produce

LARAMIE – Amid a continuing economic crisis, food pantries across Wyoming are missing a valued federal resource this month.

The Emergency Food Assistance Program, known as TEFAP, provides state agencies with fresh, American-grown produce, grains and protein-filled foods for low-income households. The program, which is run through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, allows local food pantries to receive no-cost, healthy products at least once a month.

However, Food Bank of Wyoming, the agency that works with the state government to distribute TEFAP products to local organizations, has not received TEFAP foods for July.

“The state of Wyoming does have a budget for TEFAP, and we have ordered the food ... it’s just that we are not receiving the delivery,” said Rachel Bailey, executive director of Food Bank of Wyoming.

Bailey said her organization is the only one in Wyoming that contracts with the state to distribute TEFAP products. The food bank works with the Wyoming Department of Family Services to order food each month, but has no control over the budget allocation or delivery of products, Bailey said.

Food Bank of Wyoming has 160 partners across the state, Bailey said, and 35 of those are the local TEFAP distributors. TEFAP products account for nearly 23% of Food Bank of Wyoming’s total food distribution.

“The importance of TEFAP is that it’s free for us,” said Laramie Interfaith Operations Manager Sara Teter. “We do have a food budget, but this is an opportunity for us to get food to the lowest income bracket in our community, and that food is often free for us.”

Most local food pantries receive funding from grants and donations. That money is used to work with Food Bank of Wyoming, manufacturers and large grocery chains to buy food in bulk at lower prices. With products free to local organizations, TEFAP allows food pantries to provide even more assistance to the community.

DFS and USDA

Some 60% of a state’s TEFAP funding allocation is based on the population of people with incomes below the state’s poverty level, and 40% of the allocation is “equal to the percentage of the nation’s unemployed persons within the state,” according to the USDA.

Clint Hanes, public information officer for Wyoming DFS, wrote in an email Friday to this newspaper that Wyoming’s TEFAP funding is back to pre-pandemic levels. In the last six months, USDA Agricultural Marketing Services told FNS it had “ongoing purchasing concerns for several food products,” Hanes wrote, and that there was a stop work notice with a fresh produce vendor, delaying deliveries.

“AMS felt that due to vendor capacity and industry delays, they could not fulfill orders, so they were canceled,” Hanes wrote.

Hanes wrote that the FNS allows the state to place orders far in advance, and then the agency and AMS will look to procure the items.

“However, these items are not yet guaranteed,” Hanes wrote. “Sometimes FNS will cancel orders for a variety of reasons, like inability to procure a product or prices being too high.”

Pantries

The Laramie Interfaith Food Pantry announced recently it will not be able to distribute any TEFAP food in July.

“TEFAP represents a huge subsidy to our clients and families, but also to our work,” said Josh Watanabe, the Laramie Interfaith executive director, in a news release. “Without this addition to our work, our pantry is strained by the increased demand from our most at-risk households who rely on TEFAP.”

Teter said Interfaith serves around 50 to 60 households each month with TEFAP, and has a program that allows residents to pick up the food boxes for other families, too. There could be 150 to 200 people in Laramie impacted by the lack of TEFAP products this month, Teter said.

The fresh, seasonal produce and canned meats provided through TEFAP are popular in Laramie, Teter said. Although Interfaith has food recovery programs set up to obtain produce, Teter said the TEFAP products will be missed.

In Cheyenne, Needs Inc. will continue to provide government commodity food, despite not receiving TEFAP products.

“TEFAP, or government commodities, is our most popular food option, because people just need a valid photo ID to receive that food assistance, where some of our other programs require income verification and those types of things,” said Needs Inc. Executive Director Taylor Albert.

Albert said the loss of TEFAP foods impacts people experiencing homelessness or unstable housing, and Needs Inc. will not stop providing food through that program, even though it will not be free to the organization.

“We’ll continue providing commodities, but we will be filling that gap with private donations, as well as foods purchased with money from our reserves so that we can feed people,” Albert said. “But what that does is it reduces what we’re able to provide in our other programs.”

The issue reduces the ability for Needs Inc. to feed people in the more rural towns of Albin and Burns, Albert said, because the organization does weekly food distributions there. It means there will not be as much product in the monthly food boxes Needs Inc. provides.

Albert said her organization is not letting this change its programs, but that means there is a significant burden placed on its resources.

“We won’t stop giving out food,” Albert said. “We are going to find a way to feed Laramie County, so we’re having to use those resources to make that happen.”

Looking forward

According to a report prepared by Food Bank of Wyoming, the food bank is seeing an average 52% reduction of TEFAP availability in the spring of fiscal year 2022, compared to the same time in FY 21.

“When compounded with the fact that levels of TEFAP funding have always fluctuated substantially over time (even month to month), this sharp reduction in federal food leaves Food Bank of Wyoming, and all food banks across the country, with a less-consistent, less-varied and reduced quantity of foods to allocate out,” the report said. “The reduction of available products is due to ceased COVID-19 relief funds and the cancellation of USDA orders due to market trends.”

Hanes wrote that Wyoming received $654,065 in TEFAP allocation for FY 22, which included funding from pandemic relief bills. Wyoming will get an estimated $388,868 in FY 23.

To try to make up for at least some lost TEFAP availability, Bailey said Food Bank of Wyoming is expanding local food sourcing.

“We’re actually going to specifically hire a local food sourcing manager to work with local growers, ranchers, grocery rescue programs, et cetera, to make sure that we are able to have access to that local food from the state that we can then distribute out to all of our partners,” Bailey said.

Bailey said the food bank is also increasing deliveries to local pantries this month.

Due to the increased prices of goods and a decrease in federal assistance, food pantries and other local nonprofits are having to take more funds from reserves. Teter said Interfaith is flexible with its services and will find a way to keep providing food.

“We will work on some different things that we will do to try to cover the shortfall for our clients, and hopefully we’ll figure out some way to make up for the food they normally get each month, but this month they’re not,” Teter said. “I think that that’s something we would be able to do … that will be a little bit difficult for us to keep up in the long run, but I think we’ll figure out some way to make sure that we’re making up the difference for our clients.”

There are products ordered and available for Food Bank of Wyoming to receive later this month that will then be distributed to local pantries in August, Hanes wrote.

Nonprofit directors are encouraging people to donate during WyoGives on Wednesday to help brighten the future outlook.

The 24-hour online fundraiser allows for matched donations, and depending on who a nonprofit has partnered with, a small donation can go even further than it typically would on Wednesday.

“We have the opportunity to quadruple each donation because of the matches we have available, and that’s huge for us,” Albert said of Needs Inc. “Every nonprofit and every sector of social services is feeling that increased demand and decrease in funding and decrease in donations.”