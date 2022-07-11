ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Products Finishing Reveals 2022 Liquid and Powder Coating Top Shops

Cover picture for the articleProducts Finishing recently named the qualifying shops in the liquid and powder coating category of its annual Top Shops Benchmarking Survey. Launched in 2015, the Top Shops Benchmarking Program is designed to help finishers identify optimal shop floor practices and improve operations and business procedures. Hundreds of shops participate annually, resulting...

Fluid transport and storage in the Cascadia forearc influenced by overriding plate lithology

Subduction of hydrated oceanic lithosphere can carry water deep into the Earth, with consequences for a range of tectonic and magmatic processes. Most of the fluid is released in the forearc where it plays a critical role in controlling the mechanical properties and seismic behaviour of the subduction megathrust. Here we present results from three-dimensional inversions of data from nearly 400 long-period magnetotelluric sites, including 64 offshore, to provide insights into the distribution of fluids in the forearc of the Cascadia subduction zone. We constrain the geometry of the electrically resistive Siletz terrane, a thickened section of oceanic crust accreted to North America in the Eocene, and the conductive accretionary complex underthrust along the margin. We find that fluids accumulate over timescales exceeding 1"‰My above the plate in metasedimentary units, while the mafic rocks of Siletzia remain dry. Fluid concentrations tend to peak at slab depths of 17.5 and 30"‰km, suggesting control by metamorphic processes, but also concentrate around the edges of Siletzia, suggesting that this mafic block is impermeable, with dehydration fluids escaping up-dip along the megathrust. Our results demonstrate that the lithology of the overriding crust can play a critical role in controlling fluid transport in a subduction zone.
76% of Commercial Trucks Run on Diesel

Diesel is the predominant technology in commercial trucking, according to the Diesel Technology Forum’s analysis of data sourced from S&P Global Mobility TIPNet data of vehicles in operation for Class 3-8 as of December 2021. “It’s a very dynamic time for fuels, technology and mobility and it is important...
