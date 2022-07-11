Products Finishing Reveals 2022 Liquid and Powder Coating Top Shops

Subduction of hydrated oceanic lithosphere can carry water deep into the Earth, with consequences for a range of tectonic and magmatic processes. Most of the fluid is released in the forearc where it plays a critical role in controlling the mechanical properties and seismic behaviour of the subduction megathrust. Here we present results from three-dimensional inversions of data from nearly 400 long-period magnetotelluric sites, including 64 offshore, to provide insights into the distribution of fluids in the forearc of the Cascadia subduction zone. We constrain the geometry of the electrically resistive Siletz terrane, a thickened section of oceanic crust accreted to North America in the Eocene, and the conductive accretionary complex underthrust along the margin. We find that fluids accumulate over timescales exceeding 1"‰My above the plate in metasedimentary units, while the mafic rocks of Siletzia remain dry. Fluid concentrations tend to peak at slab depths of 17.5 and 30"‰km, suggesting control by metamorphic processes, but also concentrate around the edges of Siletzia, suggesting that this mafic block is impermeable, with dehydration fluids escaping up-dip along the megathrust. Our results demonstrate that the lithology of the overriding crust can play a critical role in controlling fluid transport in a subduction zone.

