Rockford, IL

ATV rider injured in Rockford crash

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a group of ATV riders were involved in a crash Sunday night, and the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.

Police said the accident happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of 11th Street.

Police said an ATV driver was injured, but the injury was non-life threatening.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.

