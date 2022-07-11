ATV rider injured in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a group of ATV riders were involved in a crash Sunday night, and the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.
Police said the accident happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of 11th Street.
Police said an ATV driver was injured, but the injury was non-life threatening.
The incident is still under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 2