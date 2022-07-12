ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco Teen Who Was Missing-Runaway Found And Is Safe

By Local - Liz Shultz
 1 day ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Brandon Burke has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Brandon Burke, a missing-runaway 16-year-old. Burke is 5’9”, around 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say that Burke was last seen around 1:45 p.m. on July 8 in the Laurel Ridge Dr. area of Lutz. Burke was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants, and black high-top sneakers.

If you have any information on Burke’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vHbF_0gbn3fuE00

