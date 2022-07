FARGO (KFGO) – Several fast-moving storms moved through the area early Friday morning. It was a real rain-maker and unfortunately in some areas, also a hail-maker. Jim Kaiser, a lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, says the thunderstorm developed fast in the Mayville area around 1 a.m. and tracked southeast. Before the storm hit the Fargo-Moorhead area, two-inch hail was reported west of Grandin, 30 miles north of Fargo. Another storm fired up around Lake Lark, Minnesota where two-inch hail was also reported west of town.

