Cancer

Whole Exome Sequencing Helps To Predict If a Patient Will Respond to Cancer Immunotherapy

technologynetworks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmunotherapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, have transformed the treatment of advanced stage cancers. Unlike chemotherapies that kill cancer cells, these drugs help the body’s immune system to find and destroy cancer cells themselves. Unfortunately, only a subset of patients responds long-term to immune checkpoint inhibitors—and these treatments can come at...

www.technologynetworks.com

MedicalXpress

Targeting bicarbonate in cancer

Bicarbonate ions are required for cell growth in some cancers, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the journal Molecular Cell. Inhibition of a key bicarbonate transporter could lead to a cancer therapy with fewer side effects compared to currently available treatments, according to Issam Ben-Sahra, Ph.D., assistant professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics and senior author of the study.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Using Machine Learning To Enhance Biomarkers for Cancer Immunotherapy

Tumor cells’ ability to avoid destruction by the immune system is one of the core hallmarks of cancer. The immune system aims to identify and eliminate malignant cells it recognizes as “non-self” through the presentation of tumor neoantigens by human leukocyte antigens (HLA) on the surface of cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New antibody therapy shows promising results for advanced, treatment-refractory pediatric brain cancer

Effective and safe treatments are needed for medulloblastoma—the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children—especially for patients whose cancer has spread to the spinal cord. A recent phase I clinical trial led by researchers at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has generated promising results for a new blocking antibody therapy that targets a protein critical to medulloblastoma cells' ability to multiply and spread. The findings are published in Clinical Cancer Research.
CANCER
EverydayHealth.com

2-Step Gene Sequencing Shows Who May Respond to Cancer Immunotherapy

The promise of so-called immune checkpoint inhibitors and other targeted immunotherapies for cancer is that they can destroy some hard-to-treat tumors much more effectively than old-school chemotherapy. But there’s a big problem with immunotherapies, too. These drugs, which train the immune system to find and kill cancer cells, work only...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Detect Esophageal Cancer?

The diagnosis of esophageal cancer is done by the doctor based on:. Medical history: The doctor will take a detailed history concerning your symptoms, their severity, and onset, addictions (including smoking and alcohol consumption), previous history of cancers in your family or you, medications or underlying health conditions, dietary patterns, and potentially toxic environmental exposures.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Stomach Cancer Take to Develop?

Stomach cancer typically starts in the stomach lining and grows slowly over several years without causing noticeable symptoms. Stomach cancer can be difficult to diagnose in the early stages, since if symptoms do appear, they are often mistaken for symptoms of other gastrointestinal problems. As a result, stomach cancer can go undiagnosed for years before the symptoms grow serious enough to call for testing.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Long Can You Live With a Rectal Tumor? Rectal Cancer

Rectal cancer is curable if detected early, and the overall 5-year survival rate is 63%. Survival rates for rectal cancer depend on the stage of the cancer as well as your age, overall health, and response to treatment:. Localized (has not spread): Approximately 91%. Regional (spread to surrounding tissues or...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study reveals how gastric cancer forms, suggests preventive treatment

A recently published study reveals new insights into how gastric cancer develops and suggests a preventive treatment. Eunyoung Choi, Ph.D., assistant professor of Surgery, and colleagues identified for the first time that Trop2+/CD133+/CD166+ dysplastic stem cells are a key source of clonal evolution of dysplasia to multiple types of gastric cancer. Their investigation further showed that pyrvinium, a commonly prescribed treatment for intestinal pinworms, blocked regeneration of dysplastic stem cells by controlling the CK1a signaling protein in mouse models and in human organoids.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Stem cells and AI team up to predict cardiac arrhythmias in patients

Cardiac arrhythmias are a major risk factor for sudden cardiac death, which accounts for 15% to 20% of all deaths worldwide. Causes for arrhythmias are diverse and include genetic factors, patients' physical and mental condition, and certain medications. Onset and severity of arrhythmic events in patients are notoriously unpredictable, particularly in younger and patients with no history of cardiac disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Identification of a therapeutic target for the treatment of lymphoma

New light is being shed on the mechanisms underlying the malignant transformation of lymphomas, paving the way for a promising therapeutic target, thanks to research conducted by a team led by Université de Montréal professor Tarik Möröy. Director of the hematopoiesis and cancer research unit at...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

First-Line Treatment for Lung Cancer

When you are diagnosed with lung cancer, the preferred initial treatment is called the first-line treatment. It may also be referred to as induction therapy or primary treatment. First-line treatment is usually considered to be the best treatment for the type of cancer diagnosed. It is given first to provide the best outcome.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

How Stabilities Studies Get Your mAb Candidate FDA-Approved

Monoclonal antibody candidates need extensive stability characterization along their journey to become commercial drugs. This is done to ensure the quality and safety of the final drug for both clinical trials and marketing approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Download this infographic to explore:. The typical timeline and...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Presence of periodontitis may synergistically contribute to cancer progression via Treg and IL-6

A close causal relationship has been suggested to exist between cancer and periodontitis. We hypothesized that the immune surveillance system is impaired in patients with periodontitis, which contributes to cancer development and growth. Therefore, the present study investigated the relationship between immune surveillance mechanisms and periodontitis in cancer patients. The presence or absence of periodontitis was assessed and the peripheral blood (PB) concentrations of IL-6, immunosuppressive cytokines (VEGF, TGF-Î²1, and CCL22) and proportion of T regulatory cells (Treg, CD3"‰+"‰CD4"‰+"‰CD25"‰+"‰Foxp3"‰+) were measured. Subjects were classified into the following four groups: non-cancer patients without periodontitis (C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰âˆ’), non-cancer patients with periodontitis (C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰+), cancer patients without periodontitis (C"‰+"‰P"‰âˆ’), and cancer patients with periodontitis (C"‰+"‰P"‰+). The results of a multivariate analysis showed that the PB concentration of IL-6 was significantly higher in C"‰+"‰than in C- and higher in C"‰+"‰P"‰+"‰than in C"‰+"‰P"‰âˆ’. The PB proportion of Treg was significantly higher in C"‰+"‰P"‰+"‰than in C"‰+"‰P"‰âˆ’, C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰+"‰, and C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰âˆ’. The results of this study suggested that the presence of periodontitis and cancer synergistically increased Treg in PB, which may be one of the underlying causes of immunosuppression and immune evasion in cancer. It was also suggested that the presence of periodontal disease and/or cancer also increases IL-6 in PB, which would be associated with cancer progression. These results suggest the possibility that the presence of periodontitis might synergistically contribute to cancer progression.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Infection Can Increase a Baby’s Sensitivity to Pain

Researchers from Oxford’s Department of Paediatrics have discovered that infection can increase a baby’s sensitivity to pain, which may last longer than the infection. In a new study published in Nature Communications, researchers observed 65 newborn babies who had received a standard heel-prick blood test to look for signs of potential infection. When a baby’s blood test result suggested they may have an infection, which required further antibiotic treatment, the researchers continued to look for signs of pain or discomfort.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Splice Variant Biomarkers Identified for Most Common Renal Cell Cancer

Kidney cancer accounts for only 4% of all cancers in the United States; however, its incidence has more than doubled since 1975, with the most common type being clear cell renal cell carcinoma. While outcomes of patients have been improving due to new treatment options, the five-year survival rate of patients is 50% to 69% and even less for patients with metastatic disease.
CANCER

