ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Splice Variant Biomarkers Identified for Most Common Renal Cell Cancer

technologynetworks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKidney cancer accounts for only 4% of all cancers in the United States; however, its incidence has more than doubled since 1975, with the most common type being clear cell renal cell carcinoma. While outcomes of patients have been improving due to new treatment options, the five-year survival rate of patients...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Detect Esophageal Cancer?

The diagnosis of esophageal cancer is done by the doctor based on:. Medical history: The doctor will take a detailed history concerning your symptoms, their severity, and onset, addictions (including smoking and alcohol consumption), previous history of cancers in your family or you, medications or underlying health conditions, dietary patterns, and potentially toxic environmental exposures.
CANCER
Medical News Today

How are peritoneal carcinomatosis and ovarian cancer linked?

Peritoneal carcinomatosis happens when cancer cells from the ovary spread to the peritoneum. It is often present in advanced or recurrent epithelial ovarian cancers. Peritoneal cancer is a rare, advanced cancer that develops in the peritoneum. It may begin in the peritoneum, a condition doctors call primary peritoneal cancer, or the spread of malignant cells from tumors in other organs like the ovaries may cause it. Doctors refer to the condition as peritoneal carcinomatosis when it occurs due to the spread of malignant cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists unravel the key to colon cancer relapse after chemotherapy

Approximately 1 in 25 people will develop colon cancer during their lifetime and nearly 2 million cases new cases are diagnosed worldwide each year. Chemotherapy is commonly used to treat colon cancer. While this treatment is initially effective in most cases, many patients relapse after treatment. Led by Dr. Eduard...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Cancer Treatment#Splice#Biomarker#European Urology
Medical News Today

What role does an MRI scan play in colon cancer diagnosis?

Several tests are available to help diagnose colon cancer. While imaging tests, such as MRI, are a beneficial tool, they alone cannot diagnose colon cancer. A doctor typically recommends an MRI after a colon cancer diagnosis. An MRI is useful for determining the location and size of the cancer and whether it has spread to the surrounding organs.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Stomach Cancer Take to Develop?

Stomach cancer typically starts in the stomach lining and grows slowly over several years without causing noticeable symptoms. Stomach cancer can be difficult to diagnose in the early stages, since if symptoms do appear, they are often mistaken for symptoms of other gastrointestinal problems. As a result, stomach cancer can go undiagnosed for years before the symptoms grow serious enough to call for testing.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Long Can You Live With a Rectal Tumor? Rectal Cancer

Rectal cancer is curable if detected early, and the overall 5-year survival rate is 63%. Survival rates for rectal cancer depend on the stage of the cancer as well as your age, overall health, and response to treatment:. Localized (has not spread): Approximately 91%. Regional (spread to surrounding tissues or...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Health Digest

When You Drink Bone Broth Every Day, This Is What Happens To You

Bone broth is both a recent health trend embraced by wellness enthusiasts and a long-time favorite home remedy favored by grandmothers. It is primarily known for its positive effect on joint health and fighting colds. However, bone broth's newfound popularity also comes from its numerous potential health benefits, which include boosting your bone health, aiding sleep and weight loss, and its purported anti-inflammatory effect (via Healthline).
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Boston

Experts warn latest omicron variants can spread more easily outdoors

BOSTON -- As Omicron cases are sweeping the nation, some experts are warning that being outdoors may not provide as much protection as before. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains:Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are highly transmissible, some say as transmissible as measles, which is considered the most infectious viral illness in humans. With previous coronavirus variants, like alpha and delta, being outdoors provided good protection against infection, but with the newest Omicron subvariants, being at an outdoor event could be somewhat risky.  If you are high-risk or have close contact with someone who is high risk, wear a mask indoors, even if...
BOSTON, MA
Nature.com

People with HIV have higher percentages of circulating CCR5+ CD8+ T cells and lower percentages of CCR5+ regulatory T cells

CCR5 is the main HIV co-receptor. We aimed to (1) compare CCR5 expression on immune cells between people living with HIV (PLHIV) using combination antiretroviral therapy (cART) and HIV-uninfected controls, (2) relate CCR5 expression to viral reservoir size and (3) assess determinants of CCR5 expression. This cross-sectional study included 209 PLHIV and 323 controls. Percentages of CCR5+ cells (%) and CCR5 mean fluorescence intensity assessed by flow cytometry in monocytes and lymphocyte subsets were correlated to host factors, HIV-1 cell-associated (CA)-RNA and CA-DNA, plasma inflammation markers and metabolites. Metabolic pathways were identified. PLHIV displayed higher percentages of CCR5+ monocytes and several CD8+ T cell subsets, but lower percentages of CCR5+ naive CD4+ T cells and regulatory T cells (Tregs). HIV-1 CA-DNA and CA-RNA correlated positively with percentages of CCR5+ lymphocytes. Metabolome analysis revealed three pathways involved in energy metabolism associated with percentage of CCR5+ CD8+ T cells in PLHIV. Our results indicate that CCR5 is differently expressed on various circulating immune cells in PLHIV. Hence, cell-trafficking of CD8+ T cells and Tregs may be altered in PLHIV. Associations between energy pathways and percentage of CCR5+ CD8+ T cells in PLHIV suggest higher energy demand of these cells in PLHIV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Can a Blood Test Diagnose Kidney Cancer?

In its early stages, kidney cancer often has no symptoms. In fact, abnormalities in routine blood tests may be the first sign of a problem with your kidneys. However, a blood test cannot diagnose kidney cancer. Rather, a blood test can give doctors important information about how your kidneys are functioning.
CANCER
IFLScience

How You Hold Your Pen May Reveal Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease

One risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease is thought to be how you hold a pen and draw a picture, and new research has illuminated potential links between these factors and Alzheimer’s disease, suggesting drawing analysis could be a useful tool in cognitive assessments. The research was published in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Preclinical study: Three-step treatment strategy for pancreatic cancer

Research led by investigators at Cedars-Sinai Cancer and Johns Hopkins University have discovered a novel three-step treatment that disrupts the pancreatic tumor microenvironment in laboratory mice. The preclinical study, published in the journal Gastroenterology, focuses on a trio of drugs that prevented cancer metastasis; the spread of disease to other...
CANCER
beingpatient.com

What the Science Actually Says About Berries and Dementia Prevention

Simple Snack or ‘Superfood’? Here’s what credible, peer-reviewed scientific studies actually show about the link between berries and brain health or dementia prevention. Berries aren’t just a delicious cereal topping or perfect midday snack: Every few months, news outlets and websites pick up on new research into the link between this “superfood” and its potential to boost brain health: “Half-cup of blueberries a day could keep dementia away;” “The small fruit that could cut your risk of dementia;” “This fruit could help ward off dementia.” Meanwhile, the drug store’s supplements aisle is full of supplements made from berries, with labels touting their memory-improving potential.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

How Stabilities Studies Get Your mAb Candidate FDA-Approved

Monoclonal antibody candidates need extensive stability characterization along their journey to become commercial drugs. This is done to ensure the quality and safety of the final drug for both clinical trials and marketing approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Download this infographic to explore:. The typical timeline and...
INDUSTRY
Pocono Update

A New Study Shows Aging May Become A Thing Of The Past

Death and taxes are still guaranteed, but growing old may become a thing of the past. According to a research study published by the Salk Institute, cellular rejuvenation in mice has shown aging with no increase in cancer or other health issues. After a certain point, age is just a number, but those extra candles come at a cost to your health. According to the Mayo Clinic, Side effects include brittle bones, cardiovascular disease, weaker muscles, and cancer. Genentech, the Salk Institute, and one member of the Roche group have safely and effectively reversed aging in middle-aged and elderly mice by turning back the clocks on their cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aspirin modulates succinylation of PGAM1K99 to restrict the glycolysis through NF-ÎºB/HAT1/PGAM1 signaling in liver cancer

Aspirin as a chemopreventive agent is able to restrict the tumor growth. Phosphoglycerate mutase 1 (PGAM1) is a key enzyme of glycolysis, playing an important role in the development of cancer. However, the underlying mechanism by which aspirin inhibits the proliferation of cancer cells is poorly understood. This study aims to identify the effects of aspirin on modulating PGAM1 enzymatic activities in liver cancer. Here, we found that aspirin attenuated the PGAM1 succinylation to suppress the PGAM1 enzymatic activities and glycolysis in hepatoma cells. Mechanically, aspirin remarkably reduced the global succinylation levels of hepatoma cells, including the PGAM1 succinylation, which led to the block of conversion from 3-phosphoglycerate (3-PG) to 2-phosphoglycerate (2-PG) in cells. Interestingly, RNA-seq analysis identified that aspirin could significantly decrease the levels of histone acetyltransferase 1 (HAT1), a writer of PGAM1 succinylation, in liver cancer. As a target of aspirin, NF-ÎºB p65 could effectively up-regulate the expression of HAT1 in the system, resulting in the increase of PGAM1 enzymatic activities. Moreover, we observed that the PGAM1-K99R mutant failed to rescue the aspirin-induced inhibition of PGAM1 activities, glycolysis, and proliferation of hepatoma cells relative to PGAM1-WT. Functionally, aspirin down-regulated HAT1 and decreased the PGAM1 succinylation levels in the tumor tissues from mice treated with aspirin in vivo. Thus, we conclude that aspirin modulates PGAM1K99 succinylation to restrict the PGAM1 activities and glycolysis through NF-ÎºB p65/HAT1/PGAM1 signaling in liver cancer. Our finding provides new insights into the mechanism by which aspirin inhibits glycolysis in hepatocellular carcinoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

LKB1 phosphorylation and deactivation in lung cancer by NNAL, a metabolite of tobacco-specific carcinogen, in an isomer-dependent manner

LKB1 loss of function is one key oncogenic event in lung cancer. Clinical data suggest that LKB1 loss of function is associated with patients' smoking status. The responsible ingredients and molecular mechanisms in tobacco for LKB1 loss of function, however, are not defined. In this study, we reported that NNAL, a major metabolite of a tobacco-specific carcinogen NNK, induces LKB1 phosphorylation and its loss of function via the Î²-AR/PKA signaling pathway in an isomer-dependent manner in human lung cancer cells. NNAL exposure also resulted in enhanced lung cancer cell migration and chemoresistance in an LKB1-dependent manner. A 120-day NNAL exposure in lung cancer cells, mimicking its chronic exposure among smokers, resulted in more prominent LKB1 phosphorylation, cell migration, and chemoresistance even in the absence of NNAL, indicating the long-lasting LKB1 loss of function although such an effect eventually disappeared after NNAL was removed for two months. These observations were confirmed in a lung cancer xenograft model. More importantly, human lung cancer tissues revealed elevated LKB1 phosphorylation in comparison to the paired normal lung tissues. These results suggest that LKB1 loss of function in human lung cancer could be extended to its phosphorylation, which may be mediated by NNAL from tobacco smoke in an isomer-dependent manner via the Î²-AR/PKA signaling pathway.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy