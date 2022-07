WTF?! For companies headquarters in Japan, it is not uncommon to release new products locally first and then expand them to other regions later. With the Mini Genesis 2 Mini, Sega is offering customers outside of Japan to receive the console on the same day Japanese buyers get their Mega Drive 2 Minis. However, the privilege will cost US consumers about $50 more due to shipping and import fees.

AMAZON ・ 2 DAYS AGO