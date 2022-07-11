ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Olympic Silver Medalist Recovering from Attack by Homeless Man in DTLA

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2xGz_0gbmvna200
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - An Olympic silver medal-winning volleyball player was recovering Monday from facial injuries she said she received in an unprovoked attack by a homeless man in downtown Los Angeles.

Kim Glass discussed the attack in a video posted on Instagram, showing her with a black eye and bruises.

The 37-year-old Glass said she had lunch with a friend on Friday and while they were saying goodbye, "this homeless man ran up. He had something in his hand ... and he just like looked at me ... and as I turned to go tell my friend I think something's, like, wrong with him and I think he's going to hit your car. -- before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me."

Glass said people in the area who saw the attack subdued the assailant and held him until police arrived.

Los Angeles police said the attack occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Olive and Eighth streets. The suspect was identified as Semeon Tesfamariam, 51, who was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Glass said she does not believe her vision will be impacted long-term, noting she "got really great stitching from the doctor." She said she had multiple fractures around her eye.

She urged people to "just be safe out there."

"There's a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now," she said. "You shouldn't have to be fearful when you walk."

Glass was an outside hitter on the 2008 U.S. Olympic women's indoor volleyball team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
WDBO

1 million pills with fentanyl seized in record bust near LA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — One million pills containing fentanyl were seized during a raid near Los Angeles this month in what the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration called largest bust of its kind in California. The pills were found when agents served a search warrant July 5 at...
INGLEWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Man pleads not guilty to killing 70-year-old man in South Los Angeles

A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to fatally stabbing a 70-year-old man in the South Los Angeles area and attacking another man less than a week earlier. Keonte Woods, 26, of Los Angeles, is charged with murder and a knife use allegation for the May 5 killing of Dal Keun Lee, along with a count of assault with a deadly weapon involving an alleged attack April 30 on a separate victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Glass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtla#Silver#Downtown Los Angeles
KTLA

Man killed during possible road-rage shooting in South L.A.

A man in his 30s was fatally shot during a possible road-rage incident in South Los Angeles late Tuesday, police said. The incident unfolded about 11:40 p.m. when the victim was apparently followed off the 105 Freeway at Imperial Highway and South Central Avenue in the Green Meadows neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy