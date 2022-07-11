Olympic Silver Medalist Recovering from Attack by Homeless Man in DTLA

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - An Olympic silver medal-winning volleyball player was recovering Monday from facial injuries she said she received in an unprovoked attack by a homeless man in downtown Los Angeles.

Kim Glass discussed the attack in a video posted on Instagram, showing her with a black eye and bruises.

The 37-year-old Glass said she had lunch with a friend on Friday and while they were saying goodbye, "this homeless man ran up. He had something in his hand ... and he just like looked at me ... and as I turned to go tell my friend I think something's, like, wrong with him and I think he's going to hit your car. -- before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me."

Glass said people in the area who saw the attack subdued the assailant and held him until police arrived.

Los Angeles police said the attack occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Olive and Eighth streets. The suspect was identified as Semeon Tesfamariam, 51, who was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Glass said she does not believe her vision will be impacted long-term, noting she "got really great stitching from the doctor." She said she had multiple fractures around her eye.

She urged people to "just be safe out there."

"There's a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now," she said. "You shouldn't have to be fearful when you walk."

Glass was an outside hitter on the 2008 U.S. Olympic women's indoor volleyball team.