ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

US Army Re-Names Dubuque, Iowa Reserve Center

By Ken Peiffer
AM 1490 WDBQ
AM 1490 WDBQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The location of the Dubuque Iowa Army Reserve hasn't changed, but in the future, it will now have a new name. The United States Army on Sunday officially renamed its army reserve center after Dubuque...

wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1490 WDBQ

The Mid-America HOG Rally 2022 Comes to Dubuque

Next week it's all about the Harley! With pre-events planned for Wednesday July 20th, official activities for the 2022 Mid America HOG Rally in Dubuque start on Thursday July 21st and go through Saturday the 23rd. This event is the big one, as 1,000 plus Harley's descend upon Dubuque for the first ever "Hollywood Dubuque" event! Before we get to far though, all these events are focused on a select group of riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Area Chamber to Host Eggciting Political Breakfasts

The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce is scrambling to connect the public with Iowa's federal elected officials and the candidates seeking to unseat those currently in office. Election season is about to heat up, and the Dubuque Area Chamber is looking to move politics from the back burner to the front for a dynamic discussion of the pressing topics of the day and long-term issues facing Dubuque, Iowa and the country.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, Iowa Names a New Chief of Equity and Human Rights.

Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen has named Gisella Aitken-Shadle as the City’s new chief of equity and human rights. She will begin her employment with the City in August, filling the vacancy created when former Human Rights Director Kelly Larson became the development and learning manager in the City’s human resources department.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Huge Week For Harley Riders as Mid-America H.O.G. Rally Comes to Dubuque

And when I say huge, I mean HUGE! Like 500,000 members strong and over 1,000 pre-registered bikes already for the Mid-America H.O.G. Rally presents; Hollywood Dubuque; pre-party events start on Wednesday, July 20th, and go through Saturday, July 23rd. H.O.G. stands for the Harley Owners Group and yes, they are 500,000 members strong! And that's not all, McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson will also be holding Bike Night on Thursday, July 21st, where the opening ceremony will take place; featuring, live music, good food, and cold beverages. With all the biker activities planned it might be a good time to go over some simple safety tips to keep yourself, 2-wheels down and to protect all our in-coming riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Invites Prospective Students for College Visit Week

Dubuque, Iowa, has a rich history in higher education, and the City's colleges and universities offer remarkable opportunities for anyone seeking to further their education. In August, the second annual Dubuque College Visit Week will take place from Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, through Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Clarke University, Emmaus...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Hey Dubuque: Are You Ready to SPICE up Your Life?

The Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the Herb Society of Dubuque are partnering for a special in-person C-SPL Spice Club event featuring basil on Tuesday, July 26, from 6-7 p.m. in the third-floor auditorium. This is a free event open to adults ages 18+. Space is limited and registration is required....
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Iowa Reserve Center#The United States Army#The U S Army#Hondurans#Iraqi
AM 1490 WDBQ

Discover Peosta: One of Iowa’s Fastest-Growing Cities [Audio]

One of the fastest-growing cities in Iowa keeps on track with millions in new investments and housing developments. According to the 2020 Census, Peosta, Iowa, saw its population explode 193%, from 651 residents to 1,908 today, and the growth appears to be on course to continue with additional housing construction and business development.
PEOSTA, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Millwork Night Market is a Sensational Summer Season Shindig

As the peak summer produce season kicks in, the Millwork Night Market hits primetime with its monthly Thursday evening event in downtown Dubuque. Held on the second Thursday of the month - JULY 14th from 5 pm - 8 pm, the Millwork Night Market is in its fifth fantastic year of showcasing top-tier vendors, fresh produce, crafts, art, food, and beverages, desserts, and music.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
AM 1490 WDBQ

Jo Daviess County Park Part of $30 Million Makeover

Improvements to two public parks in northwest Illinois are among 87 park projects throughout the state supported by $30.3 million in new Illinois grants. They are designed to help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a Friday release. The Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds and, when combined with the investment of local matching funds, will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide. Friday’s announcement included $100,000 for Jo Daviess County Blackhawk Park District, and the Meridian Park pool house project. A full list of projects and counties receiving funds is available here.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Police Seeking Citizens Help

Want to play detective? Dubuque Police are asking for your help. Here's the official release from the police department. Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a Theft at Theisen’s 2900 Dodge Street, Dubuque. The incident occurred on 6/22/2022 at approximately 7:39 p.m. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque To Open Waiting List For Housing Choice Voucher Rental Assistance Program

According to an official post from the City of Dubuque;. "The City of Dubuque Housing & Community Development Department will open the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance program to all residents on Tuesday, July 12th. In addition to Housing Choice Vouchers, the City also has designated rental assistance vouchers available for non-elderly persons with disabilities and their families."
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Shullsburg Parade Marches On Despite Pouring Rain [VIDEO]

After a few festive days with friends visiting the Tri-States, I was momentarily tempted to skip the remainder of the July 4th celebrations. However, the parade down historic Water Street in Shullsburg had an alluring pull. I've been overdue for a good old-fashioned smalltown Independence Day parade. Indeed, the charming southwestern Wisconsin town was prime to deliver a wholesome dose of Americana patriotism & hometown pride.
SHULLSBURG, WI
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
851
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy