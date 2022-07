DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Wet weather will continue today, as we can expect another round of widespread showers and storms, mainly from the mid-morning through the mid to late afternoon. Much like the last couple days, showers and storms will be slow-moving in nature, so isolated instances of flash flooding will be possible. We’ll only make it up to the mid 80s for highs as clouds and rain keep us cool for much of the day.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO