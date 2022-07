The appeal of the City of Pullman’s environmental checklist approval of a proposed rock pit will be heard Monday morning. The City of Pullman’s new hearing examiner will hear the appeal. At issue is the city planner’s environmental checklist approval of the rock pit being proposed by Pullman developer Steve Mader. RJ Lott approved the environmental review with 8 conditions to mitigate concerns over dust, traffic, noise and groundwater impacts. Lott’s decision is being appealed by Sherdon and Lani Cordova. They argue that the environmental review of the rock pit proposal was inadequate.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO