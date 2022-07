Worcester native Phil Price has been named the new Head Baseball Coach at Worcester State University, announced today by Director of Athletics, Michael Mudd. Price is the founder and President of Baseball Operations for Evolution Baseball out of West Boylston, Massachusetts, one of the top travel baseball programs in Massachusetts. The club has committed over 50 players to college baseball programs around the country since they were established five years ago. Price, a former baseball player at Fisher College, is well known in the Central Massachusetts baseball community for developing young baseball players into well-rounded young men, both on and off the field.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO