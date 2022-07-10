ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

Images: Niskayuna Farmers’ Market opening Saturday (10 photos)

By William Marincic
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tad0H_0gbmZo1z00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy Leigh Augustine talks to the Lansing Farm vendor with her daughter, Asa, 10 and son, Forrest, 6

NISKAYUNA Niskayuna’s Farmers’ Market opened for its fourth season Saturday at the green at Niskayuna Town Hall.

The market is to run each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Oct. 15.

Photos from Saturday’s event from our Stan Hudy.

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3fav_0gbmZo1z00
Leigh Augustine talks to the Lansing Farm vendor with her daughter, Asa, 10 and son, Forrest, 6 STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsiLC_0gbmZo1z00
Joseph Ganning from Niskayuna and Damaris Roblero from Queens, enjoy a free sample from Honey Howes of Cohoes STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReD9F_0gbmZo1z00
Chris Morris of Niskayuna picks out cucumbers with Jackson, 4, at the Glenville Farm station Saturday STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGxJQ_0gbmZo1z00
A table of fresh fruit welcomed attendees from Fort Hunter Farms in Rotterdam STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xSHR_0gbmZo1z00
Jason Nagel, 4, and Alicia, 2, ponder their cookie selections at the Rollin In The Dough booth as mom, Jayme Nagel, gets ready to pay for their goodies Saturday STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4UK7_0gbmZo1z00
Trish and Josh Poupore of Niskayuna selected a new scented candle from Pretty Flame Candles Saturday STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9xjv_0gbmZo1z00
Seraphina, 6, happily discussed June Bugs with members of the Cornell University Cooperative Extension at their table STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TJCG_0gbmZo1z00
Liam Kochan, 6, and Khloe Kochan, 6, kicked off their Saturday morning at Four Boys Bakery, a gluten free booth STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUDxj_0gbmZo1z00
Steve Garcia of Niskayuna, places a newly batched bottle of Helderberg White Wheat Whisky from New Scotland Spirits into a bag for a customer Saturday STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJjrH_0gbmZo1z00
Greg Elperin of Niskayuna sniffs a sample of a New Scotland Spirits whiskey sample after walking over for opening day of the Farmers Market STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Events Photo Galleries, Life and Arts, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0gbmZo1z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0gbmZo1z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rNo8_0gbmZo1z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wb826_0gbmZo1z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYhzU_0gbmZo1z00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

The Kitchen Table in Albany closing its doors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Kitchen Table, formerly known as New World Bistro Bar, is permanently closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day of service is set for Saturday, July 16. Owners Annette Nanes and Scott Meyer decided to close the restaurant at 300 Delaware Avenue to retire...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niskayuna, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Saratoga Race Course#Gazette Coverage Ensure#Photo Galleries
mychamplainvalley.com

Monkey pox hits NY, Saratoga County has vaccines

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monkeypox has made it to New York. One local county is taking some of the first steps to prevent it from spreading. While there are no known cases of monkeypox in Saratoga County, the health department is being proactive by starting a vaccination clinic to prepare for the season’s tourist influx.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogaliving.com

Ready for Battle: Saratoga’s Bartenders Gear up for Track Season

When a certain meme starts making the rounds of Saratoga’s hospitality workers’ group chats, the nightlife industry knows it’s time to get pumped for the seven-week party that is Saratoga’s track season. The top half of the image features a lovely photo of the track itself with the words “How you see it.” The bottom half? A still from the war epic 300, shot from behind a behemoth fighter, weapons raised for battle and staring into a chaotic and bloody sea of rampaging soldiers. “How we see it,” the meme deadpans. “We all know each other, so that gets sent around to everyone,” says Shane Foley, GM of Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill. “That’s when we’re all like, ‘Here we go. See you on the flip side.’”
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Fulton Mayor Deanna Michaels Announces Multiple Paving Projects Underway

The City of Fulton has begun a multitude of milling/repaving projects throughout the city, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “We apologize for the temporary inconvenience to drivers, but the end result will be a smoother ride and a better-looking street in both residential and on main thoroughfares,” Michaels said. “This is part of an ongoing, year-to-year plan to continually improve our streets, and milling/paving will begin by late summer on NYS Rt. 481 through the city.”
FULTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Meditation
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Condemned Town Hours From The Hudson Valley is Burning Underneath

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Unpleasant Eyesore Still Decaying in Tuxedo, New York | https://wrrv.com/decayiing-red-apple-rest-in-tuxedo-new-york/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral. The state of Pennsylvania is considered 'coal country' because of the rich deposits and its mining...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

VIA Aquarium gets 1 in 30 million orange lobster

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Once every 30 million lobsters, a chosen one is born. A rare genetic defect can turn a lobster’s hide any number of colors, from white to blue to calico. At VIA Aquarium in Rotterdam, you can take a look at one such creature. Originating in the waters off Newfoundland, Canada, this […]
ROTTERDAM, NY
nomadlawyer.org

Saratoga Springs: Top 8 Best Places To Visit Saratoga Springs,New York

Saratoga Springs is a city in the Saratoga County, east-central New York. It is located in the Hudson River Valley, just west of the Hudson River. It is approximately 30 miles (48km) north of Albany. Saratoga Springs is positively vibrant, literally and metaphorically. It is a lively and vibrant destination. The natural spring waters that gave Saratoga Springs their name are a top tourist attraction for over a century. The healing waters of these waters are still a draw for visitors today.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
informnny.com

Stewart’s Shops celebrating 101 years of making ice cream

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is celebrating its 101st anniversary this year and is highlighting the history of the company in honor of its birthday. The company reminded customers that their ice cream originally started as Dake’s Delicious Ice Cream in 1921. According to the company, the Dake brothers grew up on a dairy farm near Middle Grove, New York. They realized there was a market for ice cream after selling 4,000 gallons of ice cream in their first year.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
202
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy