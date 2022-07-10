Images: Niskayuna Farmers’ Market opening Saturday (10 photos)

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A specialty marketplace is set to fill a vacant space in downtown Saratoga Springs. PDT Market will open in the fall as a 19,000 foot store offering specialty grocery items, a full service bar, private events, cooking classes and more. It’ll go in the space that...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new specialty marketplace is coming to downtown Saratoga Springs. PDT Market is set to open at 55 Railroad Place, the former spot of Price Chopper Limited. Chef Adam Foti, the founder and owner of PDT Catering, plans to open a 19,000 square foot...
With mountain views and and historic Main Street charm, this Catskill home is awaiting its next caretaker. Built in the 1860s, the brick home at 308 Main Street is of Italianate Manse design. It’s been lovingly restored by its owners Nancy and Dan who were drawn to the home’s elegance and stature.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Kitchen Table, formerly known as New World Bistro Bar, is permanently closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day of service is set for Saturday, July 16. Owners Annette Nanes and Scott Meyer decided to close the restaurant at 300 Delaware Avenue to retire...
If you have traveled through Clifton Park you know that there is a ton of growth. There are new apartment complexes popping up. A few years ago there was a proposal to build new apartments at the old Kmart in the Shoppers World Plaza. That plan was shot down. The developers have a new proposal at the same site.
They say that age is just a number and for the most part I agree. Can you imagine turning 100, 110 or even 368 years old? Not likely for us humans but there are places around New York State and right here in the Capital Region that have stood the tests of time.
There is a new place to hang out in Saratoga Springs with an alternative vibe and everyone is welcome. It's a unique bar downtown on Caroline Street. The Misfit is a Different Kind of Bar in the Downtown Scene. The new bar in downtown Saratoga is called The Misfit. It...
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Summer Soul Skating event is set for Swinburne Park in Albany on Saturday, July 16. The City of Albany Department of Recreation said the event includes a live DJ, as well as food trucks and concessions. Family skate is from 5 p.m. to 7...
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monkeypox has made it to New York. One local county is taking some of the first steps to prevent it from spreading. While there are no known cases of monkeypox in Saratoga County, the health department is being proactive by starting a vaccination clinic to prepare for the season’s tourist influx.
When a certain meme starts making the rounds of Saratoga’s hospitality workers’ group chats, the nightlife industry knows it’s time to get pumped for the seven-week party that is Saratoga’s track season. The top half of the image features a lovely photo of the track itself with the words “How you see it.” The bottom half? A still from the war epic 300, shot from behind a behemoth fighter, weapons raised for battle and staring into a chaotic and bloody sea of rampaging soldiers. “How we see it,” the meme deadpans. “We all know each other, so that gets sent around to everyone,” says Shane Foley, GM of Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill. “That’s when we’re all like, ‘Here we go. See you on the flip side.’”
The City of Fulton has begun a multitude of milling/repaving projects throughout the city, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “We apologize for the temporary inconvenience to drivers, but the end result will be a smoother ride and a better-looking street in both residential and on main thoroughfares,” Michaels said. “This is part of an ongoing, year-to-year plan to continually improve our streets, and milling/paving will begin by late summer on NYS Rt. 481 through the city.”
The Dragon Boat Festival is set to return to Waterford on August 6. Organizers are encouraging organizations, businesses, and others to register a team and take part in the competition on Waterford Harbor.
The state of Pennsylvania is considered 'coal country' because of the rich deposits and its mining...
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Once every 30 million lobsters, a chosen one is born. A rare genetic defect can turn a lobster’s hide any number of colors, from white to blue to calico. At VIA Aquarium in Rotterdam, you can take a look at one such creature. Originating in the waters off Newfoundland, Canada, this […]
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont will hold a grand reopening of its flagship store on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 5 Cheshire Rd. in the Allendale Shopping Center. Goodwill’s current Pittsfield store, located at 457 Dalton Ave, will...
Saratoga Springs is a city in the Saratoga County, east-central New York. It is located in the Hudson River Valley, just west of the Hudson River. It is approximately 30 miles (48km) north of Albany. Saratoga Springs is positively vibrant, literally and metaphorically. It is a lively and vibrant destination. The natural spring waters that gave Saratoga Springs their name are a top tourist attraction for over a century. The healing waters of these waters are still a draw for visitors today.
One of our favorite new Country stars will be returning to the Electric City in October. And you may want to get some cardio in for this show, because the last time this guy came to Schenectady he had all of our performers running laps through the audience at 107.7 GNA's Secret Star Acoustic Jam.
NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is celebrating its 101st anniversary this year and is highlighting the history of the company in honor of its birthday. The company reminded customers that their ice cream originally started as Dake’s Delicious Ice Cream in 1921. According to the company, the Dake brothers grew up on a dairy farm near Middle Grove, New York. They realized there was a market for ice cream after selling 4,000 gallons of ice cream in their first year.
