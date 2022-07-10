Images: Niskayuna Farmers’ Market opening Saturday (10 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy Leigh Augustine talks to the Lansing Farm vendor with her daughter, Asa, 10 and son, Forrest, 6

NISKAYUNA – Niskayuna’s Farmers’ Market opened for its fourth season Saturday at the green at Niskayuna Town Hall.

The market is to run each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Oct. 15.

Photos from Saturday’s event from our Stan Hudy.

Leigh Augustine talks to the Lansing Farm vendor with her daughter, Asa, 10 and son, Forrest, 6 STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Joseph Ganning from Niskayuna and Damaris Roblero from Queens, enjoy a free sample from Honey Howes of Cohoes STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Chris Morris of Niskayuna picks out cucumbers with Jackson, 4, at the Glenville Farm station Saturday STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

A table of fresh fruit welcomed attendees from Fort Hunter Farms in Rotterdam STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Jason Nagel, 4, and Alicia, 2, ponder their cookie selections at the Rollin In The Dough booth as mom, Jayme Nagel, gets ready to pay for their goodies Saturday STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Trish and Josh Poupore of Niskayuna selected a new scented candle from Pretty Flame Candles Saturday STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Seraphina, 6, happily discussed June Bugs with members of the Cornell University Cooperative Extension at their table STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Liam Kochan, 6, and Khloe Kochan, 6, kicked off their Saturday morning at Four Boys Bakery, a gluten free booth STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Steve Garcia of Niskayuna, places a newly batched bottle of Helderberg White Wheat Whisky from New Scotland Spirits into a bag for a customer Saturday STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Greg Elperin of Niskayuna sniffs a sample of a New Scotland Spirits whiskey sample after walking over for opening day of the Farmers Market STAN HUDY/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Categories: Events Photo Galleries, Life and Arts, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna