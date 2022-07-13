The Houston Symphony is back to bring beautiful music, culture and excitement to Houstonions. The Houston Symphony pledges to continue to grow initiatives to improve equity, inclusivity and diversity with refreshed and renewed commitment at every level of the organization. This includes race, ethnicity, cultural experiences, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, age, socioeconomic status, physical and mental ability, education, and religion. During the 2022-23 season, the Houston Symphony is committed to include musical selections composed by women and people of color on all programs, and they will continue that process into the 2022-23 season. You won't want to miss what they have in store for you this season! Learn More

The Houston Symphony makes it a point to bring in world class talent to fill Jones Hall with Music with beautiful music expertly played and performed. This eclectic group of artists comes from all over the world. You can learn more about the personalities behind the music below:

Conductor Juraj Valuha is recognized for his effortless expressiveness and depth of musicianship. With sharp baton technique and natural stage presence, the impressive ease of his interpretations translate even the most complex scores into immersive experiences. His profound understanding of composer and score, taste, and naturally elegant style make him one of the most sought-after conductors of his generation. Get to know the Houston Symphony's new Music Director better:

The mission of the Houston Symphony is to inspire and engage a large and diverse audience in Greater Houston and beyond through exceptional orchestral and non-orchestral performances, educational programs and community activities. By 2025, the Houston Symphony incisions that they will be America's most relevant and accessible top-ten orchestra. Committed to the highest level of artistic, administrative, board, and volunteer quality and performance, The Symphony is a must see for Houstonians and visitors!

