Business

Opinion: The US can still avoid a recession. Here's how

By Joseph H. Davis for CNN Business Perspectives
CNN
 4 days ago
Soft landings are rarer than recessions and are far more difficult to navigate. But even though the US economic expansion's path is narrowing, the road ahead isn't blocked just...

MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
#Us Inflation#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Food Prices#The Cleveland Fed#The Federal Reserve
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in July

July Social Security payments will start arriving this week for many, and if you're waiting on your first check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion USD Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors With Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
MANHATTAN, NY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
Vox

How will we know if we’re in a recession?

A growing number of economists predict that the United States is headed for a recession in the next year. Polls have found that some Americans believe we’re already in one. But regardless of the dim forecasts and souring mood among Americans, it could take a while before we actually know if and when the country has tipped into a recession.
ECONOMY
Vice

Every American Should Get 'Inflation Relief' Money

On Sunday, California lawmakers inched closer to a budget deal that would issue direct payments to California residents making less than $250,000—a plan being pitched as inflation relief. For the past few months, inflation driven by the pandemic, supply chain crises, and the war in Ukraine has pushed food and gas prices to new heights, and the payments aim to mitigate some of that pain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

CNN

