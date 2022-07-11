ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Top Taco New Orleans 2022

neworleanslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants compete to be Top Taco of New Orleans – You choose the champs with unlimited tacos, cocktails, tequila samples, Modelo, and more. We are so pumped for this year’s Top Taco. It’s shaping up to be an amazing event- our best one ever. We return...

neworleanslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myneworleans.com

New Orleans’ First Sober Bar￼

The past couple of years I’ve been envious of cities like Brooklyn, New York, Long Beach, California and Austin, Texas (among others), because they have bars that cater to people who aren’t drinking for any reason or no reason. Well glory hallelujah, I’m no longer 50 shades of green, because New Orleans finally has its first brick-and-mortar sober bar, Dream House Lounge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans July 15-17

Summer festival season continues this weekend with the Island Strong Beach Fest and fundraiser in Grand Isle. For those looking to stay out of the sun, comedian Tom Segura, Tulane's Summer Lyric Theatre and more all have ticketed performances. Here's what's happening July 15-17 in New Orleans. Help Grand Isle...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pizza Marketplace

Fat Boy's Pizza to open 6th location

Fat Boy's Pizza will open its second location on the Northshore of Louisiana in Mandeville on July 19, according to a press release. A ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30 a.m., with the shop opening at 12 noon, according to a press release. Melissa Flanders will operate the Mandeville...
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

New food hall opening in former Auction House Market with 6 restaurants, hybrid concept

A new multi-vendor food hall is set to open soon in the former home of Auction House Market, which closed earlier this year. The Hall on Mag is now taking shape for the projected opening date in early August at 801 Magazine St. It’s bringing six distinct restaurant concepts, from sushi to soul food, and a hybrid approach to service meant to give the food hall better versatility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Metairie, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
New Orleans, LA
Metairie, LA
Lifestyle
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Metairie, LA
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
jazzandheritage.org

Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival 2022 Announcement

NEW ORLEANS (July 14, 2022) – The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival returns to Lafayette Square Park (602 St. Charles Ave.) in New Orleans for its 15th edition on October 14-16, 2022. Charlie Musselwhite and Ruthie Foster will top the bill at the festival, which is presented by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
thepioneerwoman.com

Where Was 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Filmed? See the Stunning Filming Locations

If you haven't noticed, we're big fans of the bestselling Delia Owens novel Where the Crawdads Sing here at The Pioneer Woman. So, it should go without saying that we've been anticipating Reese Witherspoon's movie adaption of the story for some time. And now that it's finally here (accompanied by an original Taylor Swift song), we can hardly contain our excitement.
HOUMA, LA
wwno.org

Helena Moreno Shares How She Made New Orleans Home

Helena Moreno is perhaps best known as a member of the New Orleans City Council, but she lived many lives before her political career. Moreno’s family emigrated from Mexico to Houston when she was a child, and she struggled against a language barrier to become a broadcast journalist. The Historic New Orleans Collection interviewed Moreno for their first-person narrative series, NOLA Life Stories.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
rolling out

Black Information Network VP Tanita Myers dead at 49

One of the leaders of the Black Information Network, Tanita Myers, died on July 13 in New Orleans. She was 49. “Tanita was a passionate leader, a champion of women in journalism, and one of the driving forces behind the Black Information Network,” Tony Coles, division president for iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group and BIN president, wrote in a note to staff, according to InsideRadio. “We are a better organization because of her dedication to our mission, and we are better humans because of her love, her humor and her spirit. While she took great pride in her work, it was her friends and family who brought her the most joy. Tanita’s smile always got a bit brighter when she spoke about her mom and her son Brandon.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

6th annual Lil Weezyana Fest returns August 27

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans native and rap legend Lil’ Wayne announced on Instagram that his one-day music event, Lil Weezyana Fest will return to Champion Square on Saturday, August 27. The event like many others during the pandemic had been canceled due to restrictions. Moneybagg Yo, Coi...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Tacos#Corona#Volunteers#Wine#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Taco New Orleans#Rsvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDSU

New Orleans man featured on NBC's 'Dancing With Myself'

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man who impressed a national audience with his dance moves spoke with WDSU about his journey through dance. Dylan Hoffpauir was featured on the NBC show "Dancing With Myself." Hoffpauir did not make it through to win the big prize but said representing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
neworleanslocal.com

Battle for the Bayou 2022

Join Save Louisiana Coalition for a good time for a great cause. Live music from Junior & Sumtin’ Sneaky. Seafood and signature dishes from Acme Oyster House, Charlie’s Restaurant, Drago’s, Meme’s, Crave, Rocky & Carlos, and Hooters included with your ticket! Silent Auction for charter trips, hunts, Louisiana art, and much, much more!.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy