Namo Buddha brings Himalayan cuisine to Gresham

By Angel Rosas
Gresham Outlook
 2 days ago
Dolma Tamang serves up family recipes, Himalayan favorites at Gresham Food Cart

Dolma Tamang, owner of Namo Buddha food cart, was excited to bring her recipes from Troutdale to the Gresham Food Carts on 2280 N.E. Burnside Road, Gresham.

With Namo Buddha, Tamang serves up amazing traditional Himalayan cuisine like chicken Choila, Roti Wraps and customer favorites Momos, which are Himalayan style dumplings.

While her menu might have some unfamiliar dishes for those unfamiliar with Himalayan food, Tamang believes that those with even a slightly adventurous palate will fall in love with one of her recipes.

"In our previous location, people were very into our chicken Choila," Tamang said. "The Choila is unique because it is a cold chicken. At first, people didn't want to try it, but after they had a sample, I swear they lost their mind."

Originally, Tamang operated Namo Buddha from Troutdale with her partner, Steven Andrews, for over six months, but with the new Troutdale food cart pod messing with her bottom line, Tamang saw that she might have to change location. Understanding that customers enjoy options when they went to eat at a food truck, Tamang moved Namo Buddha to the Gresham Food Cart pod in mid-June.

What: Namo Buddha Himalayan Cuisine

Where: Gresham Food Carts, 2280 N.E. Burnside Road, Gresham

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday

Comments / 0

 

Gresham Outlook

