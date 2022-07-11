ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damascus, OR

Former Gresham-Barlow principal found guilty of sexual assault

By Angel Rosas
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 2 days ago

Former Damascus school leader at Deep Creek Elementary sentenced to 43 years in federal prison

Former Gresham-Barlow School District principal Jeffrey Hays was sentenced to over 40 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault on Tuesday, June 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXfGH_0gbmJ9YD00

Hays, now 68, was found guilty on six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. Hays pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Circuit Judge Katherine Weber sentenced Hays to 43 years and nine months in federal prison and required to register as a sex offender. He will also not be considered for any form of reduction in sentence, conditional or supervised release program, temporary leave from custody or work release

Hays was arrested at his home in North Portland in March 2021, after a Clackamas County grand jury returned an indictment.

Bail for Hays was set at $500,000. He posted bail and was released from custody

Hays was principal of Damascus' Deep Creek Elementary School from 2005-09, during the time he sexually assaulted the four students. Hays left Deep Creek in 2009 and was the executive director of the City View Charter School in Hillsboro for a time.

Multiple civil cases alleged abuse happened during Hays' time as principal at Deep Creek Elementary.

In 2020, two of Hay's victims were awarded nearly $3.5 million in two civil lawsuits that accused Hays of sexual abuse.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gresham Outlook

Damascus bookkeeper sentenced for embezzling half a million

Jackie Lynn Stevens gets 45 months on 15 counts related to Boring nursery theftsA Damascus bookkeeper was sentenced to more than three years in prison for embezzling more than half a million from a Boring-based nursery where she was hired to do third-party work. Jackie Lynn Stevens, 53, got 45 months on 12 counts of first-degree theft, one count of computer crime, first-degree forgery and identity theft. The sentencing was announced in late June by Judge Jeffrey Jones in Clackamas County Circuit Court. The embezzlement occurred at Jaycee Newman Inc., 13237 S.E. 312th Ave., a Boring-based specimen tree brokerage,...
DAMASCUS, OR
Gresham Outlook

100+ Women donate to nonprofit in memory of shooting victim

Collective of East Multnomah County ladies cut checks to fund Emilio Inc. 'Challenge Day'A group of East Multnomah County women came together Tuesday evening, July 12, to support a mental health organization dedicated to the memory of a student who died during a school shooting. Emilio Inc. was created in honor of Emilio Hoffman, the victim of the Reynolds High School shooting in 2014. The organization uses awareness and education to deal with mental health challenges and prevent further youth violence. "My daughter would not be alive if not for Emilio, his whole heart was dedicated to others,"...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Police officer shortage reaches 'catastrophic' level

Understaffed department seeks solutions for potential loss of 14 officers, slashed programsAn already understaffed Gresham Police Department is facing a new wave of departures that is leaving officers with major concerns — how can they keep the community safe while stretched historically thin? Gresham is losing a trio of officers. Sergeant Dan Estes, creator of the Neighborhood Enforcement Team, firearms instructor, and field training officer, is leaving after 17 years of service; Officer Sabrina Homeywytewa, patrol officer, child abuse detective, and major crimes team detective, is leaving after more than six years with Gresham; and Officer Joel Waldron, gang enforcement...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham voters continue to balk at funding public safety

City seeks recruitment, retention solutions as police officer deficit grows. The city of Gresham is having trouble keeping up with a bevy of bonuses and programs being offered by nearby law enforcement agencies that are poaching some of the best local officers, adding to a troubling deficit growing within the department.
GRESHAM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Damascus, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Gresham, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Gresham Outlook

Portland hiker missing after outing at Corbett's Gordon Creek

Searchers found 53-year-old Christopher Smaka's car, belongings near Sandy riverbank.Emergency rescue crews are scouring the Sandy River for a Portland man who went missing while on a hike near Corbett Monday morning, July 11. Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office received a report that 53-year-old Christopher Smaka was missing after leaving to hike around Gordon Creek the day before. He had not returned home, and was not planning to camp overnight. Crews found his car parked on Southeast Gordon Creek Road, and after searching along a two-mile trail that ends at the Sandy River, they found Smaka's belongings, including his identification and shoes, near the water. Search and Rescue crews began scouring the riverbank, while a pair of kayakers launched from Dodge Park to paddle the river. As of Tuesday night, Smaka had not been found. Nearly 25 people participated in looking for the missing man, including representatives of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Clackamas Search and Rescue, the Corbett Fire Department, and the MCSO's Green Hornets. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORBETT, OR
Gresham Outlook

Troutdale business sends kids 'backpacking' to school

Verizon-Cellular Plus Troutdale to distribute free backpacks, supplies to studentsA Troutdale cellular phone provider is giving away free backpacks stuffed with school supplies during a community event at the end of the month. Verizon-Cellular Plus, 3163 S.W. 257th Drive, will be passing out the goodies to local students from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 30. "We are honored to give back to our local community by helping students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack," said Adam Kimmet, president of Cellular Plus. "We want to ease some of the stress that can be placed on...
TROUTDALE, OR
Gresham Outlook

Portland man fatally shot at Gresham MAX Station

Lucian Thibodeaux, 43, was killed Friday, July 1, at a public transit station at Burnside and 162nd Avenue. A 43-year-old man was shot and killed earlier this week while waiting for public transit at the MAX Station on East Burnside and Northeast 162nd Avenue. Lucian Thibodeaux, of Portland, was shot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Lawsuits#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Circuit
Gresham Outlook

Gresham woman connects to Native culture through craft

Natalie Mitchell-Fuller discovers new career while sharing her Potawatomi heritage. After getting her bachelor's and master's degrees, working for nonprofits and starting a family, Natalie Mitchell-Fuller never thought that she would return to a pastime that she used to enjoy as a teenager to make money. But that is exactly what happened.
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Barlow School District brings back masks

Masks are required in Gresham-Barlow schools and facilities beginning July 5. Due to Multnomah County reaching a high COVID-19 community risk level, the Gresham-Barlow School District will require masks in its schools and facilities. The CDC's community risk framework recommends indoor masking at the high-risk level. Gresham-Barlow School District's mask...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Police assessment, comp plan underway in Gresham

SPONSORED CONTENT: City Councilor Sue Piazza writes this column to provide insights about the history, amenities and local government of the Gresham community.SPONSORED CONTENT: Did you know the City of Gresham is undergoing a comprehensive police assessment and a citywide organizational strategic plan? That's correct. Since last year, the City of Gresham has retained the services of Berry Dunn, a national consulting firm, to conduct two independent monumental projects for the city's future. First, let's talk about the police operational assessment. This independent assessment requires a thorough review of information from both internal and external sources....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gresham Outlook

Gresham's Main City Park gets new mural

Mural showcases Gresham's farming history, the natural beauty of Johnson Creek. Before going on a run along the Springwater Trail or relaxing on a bench at the Ebetsu Plaza, guests of Gresham's Main City Park will also be able to admire the 18 by 48-foot mural depicting Gresham's farming history and the natural beauty that people can see in the park.
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Noncitizen voting language OK'd by Multnomah County committee

Expanding voting to non-citizens in Multnomah County is one of several charter changes voters will weigh in on.The Multnomah County Charter Review Committee has approved language that would amend the county's charter to allow voting by people who aren't U.S. citizens. The committee's vote Tuesday, July 5, to approve language for the proposed charter change was its last procedural step on the issue. Voters will be asked to weigh in on whether the county should expand voting access to more groups, including "noncitizens," on the November ballot. The controversial proposal has garnered support from immigrant rights advocates and legal scholars...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Oregon Republican Party names Justin Hwang as chairman

East Multnomah County restauranteur to lead party after vacancy, service as vice chairAn East Multnomah County restauranteur has been named the new chairman of the Oregon Republican Party. Justin Hwang was announced as the new leader of the party Wednesday, July 6, after serving as vice-chair since the spring. He is filling a vacancy left after his predecessor Herman Baertschiger resigned. "I am humbled and honored to serve as the new chair of the Oregon Republican Party," Hwang wrote. "I want to thank the (delegates) and (leadership), including former Chair Baertschiger, for believing in me." "I'm excited to bring a fresh voice to the party along with my years of experience as a small business owner," he added. Hwang is the first Asian-American and first Korean-American to serve as chairman of the Oregon Republican Party. He is known for creating Joy Teriyaki, and has more than 30 restaurants across the Portland-metro area. He is a former state legislative candidate, and most recently became the operator of the Fairview Food Plaza. "We have strong Republicans up and down the ballot this year and I'm excited to work with all of them," Hwang wrote. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Wyden: Congress must act on grants for semiconductor makers

Senator is joined by executive of company that employs 750 in Gresham, who says 'we can do even more' with U.S. aid. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, flanked by three high-tech executives from the region, gave his pitch for swift congressional action for billions of dollars to boost the nation's semiconductor manufacturing and research.
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham-Barlow shares summer meal program dates, locations

School district provides food for students 18 years or younger at five locations. The Gresham-Barlow School District will provide meals to students 18 years old or younger at several locations throughout the summer. Meals will not be served on Monday, July 4, at any of the locations. Students must consume meals onsite, and parents or guardians are no longer able to pick up meals on behalf of their children. Students will not be served multiple meals during meal service. Meal locations and dates are as follows: • Springwater Trail High School, 1440 S.E. Fleming Ave., Gresham...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Namo Buddha brings Himalayan cuisine to Gresham

Dolma Tamang serves up family recipes, Himalayan favorites at Gresham Food Cart Dolma Tamang, owner of Namo Buddha food cart, was excited to bring her recipes from Troutdale to the Gresham Food Carts on 2280 N.E. Burnside Road, Gresham. With Namo Buddha, Tamang serves up amazing traditional Himalayan cuisine like chicken Choila, Roti Wraps and customer favorites Momos, which are Himalayan style dumplings. While her menu might have some unfamiliar dishes for those unfamiliar with Himalayan food, Tamang believes that those with even a slightly adventurous palate will fall in love with one of her recipes. A...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
393
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy