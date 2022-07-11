Jen Shah Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy To Commit Wire Fraud

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is essentially a crime show thanks to the Jen Shah of it all. Jen’s legal woes sound like they were written for a drama series that could only be a work of fiction. She was arrested ahead of leaving for a cast trip on allegations that she committed fraud and money laundering as part of a long-running telemarketing scheme. Her sidekick Stuart Smith went down with her and seemingly was going to sell his old boss out. Jen, on the other hand, has been preoccupied with petty reality TV drama and proclaiming her innocence. That is until she threw a major wrench in the whole thing on Monday.

In a surprise court hearing, the RHOSLC star changed her plea to guilty, according to Page Six. Jen pleaded guilty to the count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection to telemarketing, and the U.S. attorney dropped the separate money laundering charge. Instead of a maximum of 50 years, Jen is now facing 30 years in prison max and five years of suspended release. That’s a long time without a Shah Squad, among dozens of other complications.

In Jen’s plea, she asked for only 11 to 14 years in prison and to pay restitution of up to $9.5 million. It’s literally crazy to think that Jen Shah might really be going behind bars. She admitted to the judge that her actions were “wrong and illegal” and explained her involvement. “Wire fraud, offering services with little to no value. We used interstate telephone and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry,” Jen said in court. Insane. She admitted to the judge that she was targetting elderly people to boost her bank accounts. How is this the product of Real Housewives?

Jen won’t be sentenced until November 28 after Thanksgiving, so it’s another waiting game. It’s shocking that Jen pulled the last-minute plea after selling merch that she was “not guilty” and begged Kim Kardashian to prove her innocence. It also begs the question of how her RHOSLC co-stars will approach Jen now that she’s admitted her dirty deeds. Particularly Heather Gay, her most loyal soldier, and Meredith Marks, her forever best frenemy.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]