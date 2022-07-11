ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jen Shah Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy To Commit Wire Fraud

By Alex Darus
 2 days ago
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is essentially a crime show thanks to the Jen Shah of it all. Jen’s legal woes sound like they were written for a drama series that could only be a work of fiction. She was arrested ahead of leaving for a cast trip on allegations that she committed fraud and money laundering as part of a long-running telemarketing scheme. Her sidekick Stuart Smith went down with her and seemingly was going to sell his old boss out. Jen, on the other hand, has been preoccupied with petty reality TV drama and proclaiming her innocence. That is until she threw a major wrench in the whole thing on Monday.

In a surprise court hearing, the RHOSLC star changed her plea to guilty, according to Page Six. Jen pleaded guilty to the count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection to telemarketing, and the U.S. attorney dropped the separate money laundering charge. Instead of a maximum of 50 years, Jen is now facing 30 years in prison max and five years of suspended release. That’s a long time without a Shah Squad, among dozens of other complications.

In Jen’s plea, she asked for only 11 to 14 years in prison and to pay restitution of up to $9.5 million. It’s literally crazy to think that Jen Shah might really be going behind bars. She admitted to the judge that her actions were “wrong and illegal” and explained her involvement. “Wire fraud, offering services with little to no value. We used interstate telephone and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry,” Jen said in court. Insane. She admitted to the judge that she was targetting elderly people to boost her bank accounts. How is this the product of Real Housewives?

Jen won’t be sentenced until November 28 after Thanksgiving, so it’s another waiting game. It’s shocking that Jen pulled the last-minute plea after selling merch that she was “not guilty” and begged Kim Kardashian to prove her innocence. It also begs the question of how her RHOSLC co-stars will approach Jen now that she’s admitted her dirty deeds. Particularly Heather Gay, her most loyal soldier, and Meredith Marks, her forever best frenemy.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED JEN PLEADED GUILTY? DID YOU THINK SHE’D EVER ADMIT TO THE ALLEGATIONS?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]

Popculture

Todd Chrisley Loses Major Business Deal After Fraud Conviction

Amid his ongoing conviction, Beckett's Spirits has decided to part ways with Todd Chrisley after he and his wife were found guilty of fraud. The reality star faces up to 30 years in prison for the crime. He and his wife were convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Their initial indictment came in 2019. The couple plan to file for a retrial ahead of their sentencing in October. Tinley Beverage Company Inc noted in a press release it "has served notice and has terminated" its agreement with Chrisley, 53, Us Weekly reports. He was a brand ambassador for the company. The businessman has Beckett's Spirits listed in his Instagram bio.
CELEBRITIES
New York Culture

Former Tesla Employee Rejected a $15 Million Court Payout and Got a New Trial

Tesla has been at the centre of a legal battle surrounding the issue of discrimination for a while now. In 2017, a former Tesla employee Owen Diaz filed a lawsuit citing race discrimination. In October 2020, the jury awarded Mr. Diaz $137 million: $6.9 million of compensatory damages and $130 million of punitive damages. However, the presiding judge decided the payout was excessive.
FREMONT, CA
