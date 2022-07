Most poets may be content to publish chapbooks sold in small press bookstores, recite their work at slams and, if things go especially well for them, land a deal for a paperback anthology later in their careers (careers?!). Milwaukee's Twiggy “Twigz” Stewart (born Isayah Bailey) has other ambitions for rhymes. Recording them with musical accompaniment that blur distinctions between poetry and hip-hop rapping, including musical accompaniment, is the way Stewart has put the 12 poems comprising Late Bloomer into the world.

