ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Top 10 campsites in Midwest features 4 from Minnesota

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3leB_0gbmEu7S00

The Dyrt has rated four Minnesota campgrounds among the best in the Midwest.

"From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," the Dyrt's 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest list reads.

The best places to camp, according to the Dyrt, are:

  1. Split Rock Lighthouse State Park — Minnesota
  2. Bear Head Lake State Park — Minnesota
  3. Wyalusing State Park — Wisconsin
  4. Hocking Hills State Park Campground — Ohio
  5. Turkey Run State Park Campground — Indiana
  6. Fall Lake — Minnesota
  7. Tettegouche State Park — Minnesota
  8. Mackinaw Mill Creek Camping — Michigan
  9. Devil's Lake State Park — Wisconsin
  10. Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph — Indiana

Split Rock Lighthouse State Park is also ranked fifth in the nation by the Dyrt, which is described as an "Airbnb meets camping" website and was created by Minnesota natives Sarah Smith and Kevin Long, who now live in Oregon.

Split Rock is joined in the Midwest Top 10 by another North Shore campsite at Tettegouche State Park.

The other two are also found in northern Minnesota, with Bear Head Lake State Park 13 miles east of Tower, and Fall Lake found northeast of Ely in Superior National Forest.

Comments / 0

Related
WTIP

Minnesota Moose And Wolf Population Updates Summer 2022

Calf recruitment for Minnesota’s moose is the process of young moose surviving to become adults. This spring, in the far reaches of northeastern Minnesota, calf recruitment of moose does not present an uplifting narrative. “It’s abysmal. I think this is the worst calf recruitment year we’ve seen in 12...
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

You Can Tour A Huge Cave In Minnesota That Has 13 Miles Of Passageways

There’s a unique county in Minnesota that doesn’t have a single lake but makes up for it with some pretty amazing stuff. The geography of the areas is what is called karst. The DNR highlighted the county today as part of Natural Rock Day. Karst geography is basically a porous landscape that can’t hold surface water. The area is mostly porous limestone, which causes water to form springs and caves and not lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ely, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
96.7 The River

Good News For Those Battling This Invasive Beetle Here In Minnesota

If you garden here in the #BoldNorth, you have probably noticed that there is a beetle that seems to swarm and cause massive destruction to your plants this time of year. That beetle is more than likely a Japanese Beetle, which up until this point seemed like a pest that was tough to get rid of. Minnesota Gardening, a social media page about the hobby and pastime of gardening in Minnesota recently shared some excellent news for those battling this invasive species. It appears a beetle predator has started to arrive in Minnesota, giving those who garden some hope.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Early frost a concern for Minnesota farmer

A west central Minnesota farmer is concerned about an early frost following planting delays this spring. Jamie Beyer of Wheaton says some of her soybeans didn’t get planted until the end of June. “One thing my husband and I were chatting about was he said we’re all thinking about...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Outdoor Info#Wisconsin Sun Outdoors#Bear Head Lake State#Superior National Forest
Sasquatch 107.7

Heavy Rain Hits Areas of Southeastern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

THC drink to be released by Minneapolis Cider Company

A cider company is aiming to be the first to release a THC drink in the Twin Cities. Minneapolis Cider Company is rolling out a drink called "Trail Magic." According to the business, the drink is made with non-alcoholic cider mixed with 3 milligrams of Delta 9 THC. It will also come in two different flavors — pineapple and mixed berry.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Possible Ghost Photo Captured in Minnesota Home for Sale

I'd say I'm on the fence about believing in ghosts. Part of me wants to believe ghosts are real but I don't know, at the same time I don't think there's enough evidence to back it up 100%. However, when there's a place in Minnesota that could be haunted I need to do some digging.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KFIL Radio

These Are The 10 Lowest Paying Jobs in Minnesota

This is a good time for anyone looking to make a career change because every company in Minnesota seems to be hiring. Including us! We recently celebrated the retirements of a few amazing coworkers so now we’re looking for content creators, account executives, and an office manager. Learn more about the open positions with Townsquare Media.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Is Flashing Your Headlights at Another Car Illegal in Minnesota?

It's something we've all probably done while driving at night, but is it really against the law here in Minnesota to flash your headlights at another car?. There are many things we do when we're behind the wheel that is rude to our fellow drivers. Things like tailgating too closely, continuously driving in the left lane while on the highway instead of moving back over the right lane, or not letting someone in while doing the zipper merge are all rude driving behaviors.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Meet the Seventeen Snake Species that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
71K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy