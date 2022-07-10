ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are The Hair Dye Ingredients You Should Never Use, According To Hair Loss Experts

By Louise Ferrer
If you’re thinking of giving yourself a hair makeover, one thing you might want to consider is dyeing your hair. It’s definitely one way to give your look an instant upgrade. You can go for the classic shades of brown, black, or blonde. And if you’re feeling more experimental, there are also bright hues of red, blue, green, and even purple. The possibilities are quite endless!

However, there’s more to this practice than just the glamour of changing your hair color. If you’re someone who is experiencing hair loss, it’s important to be mindful of the ingredients that go into your chosen hair dye. Apparently, there are some components of hair dye that can actually worsen your condition. So with that mind, what ingredients should you avoid exactly? We asked hair and health expert Dr. Virginia Blackwell, M.D. of Eve Magazine to find out. Keep reading to know more.

Worst Hair Dye Ingredients If You Struggle With Hair Loss

According to Dr. Blackwell, “While hair dye may give your hair an instant boost, there are some ingredients women who are experiencing hair loss should avoid. These hair dye ingredients include ammonia and hydrogen peroxide.” She adds, “The ingredients may accelerate your hair to fall faster, particularly in women who are already experiencing hair loss.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPf3Y_0gbmEFN100

Ammonia

"Ammonia can be damaging to the protein structures in hair, resulting in dry, brittle hair that may break more easily," Dr. Blackwell tells us. "Additionally, exposure to ammonia can be irritating to the skin and scalp, which can also contribute to hair loss."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BT288_0gbmEFN100

Hydrogen Peroxide

"Hydrogen peroxide in your hair dye reacts with the proteins found in your hair to create a chemical reaction that damages your hair's healthy outer layer. It may also cause excessive dryness of the scalp and follicles," Dr. Blackwell explains. She warns, "This may result in thinning of your hair, or hair loss making hair to become brittle, break, or fall out."

Tips To Remember If You Struggle With Hair Loss

Dr. Blackwell says that if you still want to dye your hair, she suggests that you "choose a temporary dye, which can be easily washed out." She advises, "Try not to apply the dyes close to the scalp area, as this can further irritate and damage the scalp." Lastly, she recommends that you "apply semi-permanent hair dyes which are less damaging to hair because they are free of ammonia and peroxide ingredients."

