Demie Johnson Demie Johnson (WFTV)

Demie Johnson joined WFTV Channel 9 in July 2022.

She spent the first several years of her career in Indiana, which is also her home state.

Her first job in television was at WLFI in West Lafayette, Indiana, where she covered the well-known Delphi, Indiana, double homicide case.

From there, she moved on to WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

While in Indianapolis, Johnson continued to cover the Delphi case and broke several other stories that gained national attention. Johnson was later awarded for that coverage.

She also covered multiple stories about the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse investigation of former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Johnson grew up on Lake Michigan in Michigan City, Indiana, which is near Chicago.

She graduated from Ball State University with a double major in journalism and telecommunications.

Johnson was a long time competitor in Miss USA and Miss America organization pageants.

She was a top 10 and top five finalist in the Miss Indiana pageant several times.

In her free time, Johnson loves to run 5Ks, try new restaurants and sing.

She is so excited to call Florida home.

If you want to say hello or a share a story idea, email Johnson at demie.johnson@wftv.com. You can also follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

©2022 Cox Media Group