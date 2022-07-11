ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Sopranos’ Creator David Chase Remembers Tony Sirico’s “Incredible Talent” After Actor’s Passing

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

Over the weekend, news arrived that “The Sopranos” star Tony Sirico passed away at the age of 79. Though he’s best known as Paulie “Walnuts” from the HBO classic series, Sirico made numerous appearances in various films and TV series, perhaps most notably in various Woody Allen films. But honestly, folks...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Keane’ Trailer: Damian Lewis Stars In Lodge Kerrigan’s Classic Thriller About A Man Haunted By His Abducted Daughter

When Steven Soderbergh takes a filmmaker under his wing and aegis and tries to give him a little lift, that’s bound to mean that the filmmaker is exciting and worth the watch. Before they broke out big, Soderbergh shouted out filmmakers like pre- “Moonlight” Barry Jenkins and Amy Seimetz. Another filmmaker Soderbergh was an early champion of was Lodge Kerrigan, the filmmaker behind the excellent debut “Clean, Shaven,” and more recently “The Girlfriend Experience” on Starz. Kerrigan’s gripping second film was “Keane,” which made its 2004 debut at the Telluride Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, the New York Film Festival. The film was so talked about it played at the Cannes Film Festival in 2005 the next year—a very rare move for Cannes to make. In other words, the cineastes who program these world-renowned festivals were all deeply impressed by “Keane.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Five Days At Memorial’ Trailer: John Ridley’s New Hurricane Katrina Series Stars Vera Farmiga & Arrives In August

Apple TV+ is quickly rocketing into the foray of prestige streaming service films and television, attracting a plethora of talent from all over the entertainment industry. Coming soon to the streamer is “Five Days at Memorial” from John Ridley and Carlton Cuse, serving as executive producers, writers, and directors on the series. The upcoming eight-episode mini-series, premiering this August, has its first trailer now available to view online.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms His ‘Barney’ Movie Is Still Happening & It’s Darker Than The TV Show

2022 is a big year for Daniel Kaluuya. Next Friday, “NOPE,” his UFO-oriented reunion with horror maestro Jordan Peele, hits theaters. That film’s easily one of the most anticipated of the year, and if it’s anything like Peele’s last two films, it’ll be one of the year’s best, too. Unfortunately, Kaluuya confirmed earlier this week he won’t be in the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” due to a scheduling conflict with “NOPE.” But fear not, Kaluuya fans: the actor has other stuff on the way, including, yes, his “Barney” movie.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Patient’ Trailer: Steve Carrell’s Therapist Is The Prisoner Of Domhnall Gleeson’s Serial Killer In New Limited Series

Since the model launched in March 2020, FX On Hulu‘s brand has been hit or miss. Some shows like “Devs,” “Reservation Dogs,” and “The Bear,” which just premiered last month, won over critics and audiences immediately. Others, like “American Horror Stories” or the long-awaited adaptation of “Y: The Last Man,” floundered.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Sirico
Person
David Chase
Person
Michael Imperioli
Person
Woody Allen
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: The Weeknd's Alleged Girlfriend Suffering From Kyphosis & Osteoporosis? Eternals Actress' Ongoing 'War' With Brad Pitt Reportedly Adds To Her Stress

Angelina Jolie is legally single again after a judge ruled that she and her former husband Brad Pitt can go back to being legally single in 2021, before they finalize their divorce settlement – a legal move known as bifurcation that the ex-lovebirds reportedly requested. While the By the Sea stars are focused on what is best for their kids, Angelina and Brad’s custody battle continues.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

’13: The Musical’ Trailer: Tamra Davis’ New ‘Glee’-Esque Netflix YA Film Premieres In August

Based on the highly praised Broadway musical, “13: The Musical,” Netflix has announced its adaptation is coming to their platform on August 12. Directed by Tamra Davis, best known for “Billy Maddison” (1995), “Half Baked” (1998), and “Crossroads” (2002). Tamra has dozens of directorial titles to her name and has worked with stars such as Adam Sandler, Britney Spears, and Drew Barrymore.
MOVIES
Deadline

William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77

William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Hbo Max#Paulie Walnuts#Hbo
theplaylist.net

Lesley Manville On Alan Rickman’s Critical Advice & ‘Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris’ [Interview]

To a majority of moviegoers, well, maybe cinephiles, Lesley Manville has a reputation as a “serious” dramatic actress. Her resume features numerous collaborations with Mike Leigh (seven and counting) and, most recently, a pivotal role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread.” A performance that earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. And, sure, she’s had small parts in a few Hollywood CGI fests here and there, but, her latest film, “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris,” is something completely new. Manville is finally the lead in a romantic comedy.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Hot Air’: Andrew Garfield To Star As Richard Branson In Limited Series From ‘Bullet Train’ Director David Leitch

Sometimes, a project gets announced that makes one’s head spin, based on the premise, the talent involved, or all of the above. “Hot Air” is that project this week, as Deadline reports that a limited series about Virgin Airways CEO Richard Branson‘s infamous battle against British Airways in the 1990s is in development from Universal International Studios.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

Martin Lawrence Confident That Will Smith’s Oscar Slap Won’t Derail ‘Bad Boys 4’: “We Got One More At Least”

Thanks to slapping Chris Rock across the face at the 94th Academy Awards earlier this year, Will Smith is persona non grata in Hollywood. He’ll stay that way for some time, too, as it remains unclear how far the consequences of Smith’s actions will reverberate. So, is Smith’s acting career over? That remains to be seen, but it’s unlikely, and his “Bad Boys” co-star Martin Lawrence doesn’t think Smith’s current status will affect the future of that franchise either.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Jamie Lee Curtis Assumed Ana de Armas Was An “Unsophisticated Young Woman” On ‘Knives Out’ Set

With “The Gray Man” on the way later this month and Andrew Dominik‘s “Blonde” out in September, it’s a big year for Ana de Armas on Netflix. But the actress’s star has been rising for some time now. She arguably broke out in Hollywood back in Eli Roth‘s 2015 house-invasion film “Knock Knock,” but her role as Joie in 2017’s “Blade Runner 2049” solidified her stardom. And Rian Johnson‘s 2019 caper “Knives Out” launched her into the stratosphere.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theplaylist.net

‘No Hard Feelings’: Sony Slots Upcoming R-Rated Comedy With Jennifer Lawrence For Next June

Jennifer Lawrence had her first movie since 2019’s execrable “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” late last year with Adam McKay‘s “Don’t Look Up.” And it appears that her hiatus from acting is finally on the wane, as she’ll star in A24‘s upcoming army vet drama “Red, White and Water,” currently in post-production. But Lawrence also leads an R-Rated comedy on the way, and Sony just gave it an official release date.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Gray Man’ Review: Chris Evans Steals The Russos Actioner As Delicious Jackass; Too Bad About The Rest

Ryan Gosling finally gets his own superhero-y film in the Russo brothers’ big-budget Netflix actioner, “The Gray Man,” but it can’t seem to serve his strengths or itself. Gosling is, at heart, an uber-charming, good-looking, quirky rascal who can really act, and “The Gray Man” tries to square peg him into the virtuous strong, silent type who can’t help but sneak a few quips in. It’s a movie that hedges its bets and wants to eat its cake, too—the raw, visceral qualities of a lone wolf assassin movie and the righteous superhero morality elements that are more palatable but really incongruous (but hey, we wanna franchise this baby, right?) Sometimes “The Gray Man” wants to be the grittier version of Michael Mann’stake on a James Bond film, but it veers off course and goes a little too Marvel (broad), even a little “Fast and Furious” (silly) when the fierce action becomes a little too overblown.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Madame Web’: Adam Scott The Latest To Join The Cast Of Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff

Another week, another casting announcement for Sony‘s upcoming spin-off to “Spider-Man,” “Madame Web.” Does it feel like someone new gets added to the cast list of this film every week? For the last month or so, that’s actually been the case, with five names announced since late May. And now, Variety reports that another joins their ranks: “Severance” star Adam Scott.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘After Ever Happy’ Trailer: Josephine Langford & Hero Fiennes Tiffin Return For The 4th Installment Of The YA ‘After’ Franchise

From “After We Fell,” director Castille Landon comes the fourth film in the romantic YA “After” franchise, “After Ever Happy.” And if you haven’t really heard of it, we wouldn’t really blame you, but the films are successful on their own terms. Landon has built a name for herself with the “After” franchise, with her most recent movie “After We Fell” gaining $21.6 million at the box office. The American director’s upcoming project promises to be a prequel to the “After” series and is currently in pre-production.
MOVIES
Page Six

Julia Fox poses on top of a taxi in her underwear

Folks, she’s at it again. Julia Fox stars in Alexander Wang’s new Bodywear campaign, modeling a white ribbed bralette ($30) and boxer briefs ($30) from the designer’s underwear collection while perched atop a yellow taxi, itself outfitted in a supersized pair of tighty whities. The “Uncut Gems”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theplaylist.net

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power’ Teaser: Galadriel Can See The New Threat Rising

Amazon has decided to pummel into submission with teaser after teaser of their new “Lord Of The Rings” series and still has not yet revealed a full official trailer (this one’s 2 minutes and 31 seconds, what’s the difference!), and hell we may be posting these all summer long until the series arrives in September. Subtitled ‘The Rings of Power,’ this new series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay (writers of the recent “Star Trek” films) and stars a celebrated cast led by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Murina’ Is A Luminous & Disarmingly Frank Feature Debut From Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović [Review]

Say what you want about Martin Scorsese (comic book fanboys certainly do), but the man puts his money where his mouth is. Through initiatives like his The Film Foundation organization, he preserves the history of cinema. In his capacity as executive producer on a film like “Murina” by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, he’s putting a down payment on the future of cinema. Kusijanović storms out of the gate with a confident coming-of-age tale full of relationships as rocky as the craggy Croatian coast in which the story unfolds.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Anonymous Club’ Review: Indie Rocker Courtney Barnett Gets A Loving & Intimate Showcase

Exposing the isolation, mental health struggles, and imposter syndrome that can often come with universal acclaim so early in one’s career, Danny Cohen’s insular and gorgeously shot 16mm doc “Anonymous Club” burrows into singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett’s anxiety with striking clarity. Told across four chapters and roughly covering a few years in Barnett’s life — from her “Tell Me How You Really Feel” tour to early forays into writing her most recent “Things Take Time, Take Time” — “Anonymous Club” allows the reclusive artist to open up in intimate detail.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy