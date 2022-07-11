‘Sopranos’ Creator David Chase Remembers Tony Sirico’s “Incredible Talent” After Actor’s Passing

Amazon has decided to pummel into submission with teaser after teaser of their new “Lord Of The Rings” series and still has not yet revealed a full official trailer (this one’s 2 minutes and 31 seconds, what’s the difference!), and hell we may be posting these all summer long until the series arrives in September. Subtitled ‘The Rings of Power,’ this new series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay (writers of the recent “Star Trek” films) and stars a celebrated cast led by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.
