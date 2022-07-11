‘Sopranos’ Creator David Chase Remembers Tony Sirico’s “Incredible Talent” After Actor’s Passing

Ryan Gosling finally gets his own superhero-y film in the Russo brothers’ big-budget Netflix actioner, “The Gray Man,” but it can’t seem to serve his strengths or itself. Gosling is, at heart, an uber-charming, good-looking, quirky rascal who can really act, and “The Gray Man” tries to square peg him into the virtuous strong, silent type who can’t help but sneak a few quips in. It’s a movie that hedges its bets and wants to eat its cake, too—the raw, visceral qualities of a lone wolf assassin movie and the righteous superhero morality elements that are more palatable but really incongruous (but hey, we wanna franchise this baby, right?) Sometimes “The Gray Man” wants to be the grittier version of Michael Mann’stake on a James Bond film, but it veers off course and goes a little too Marvel (broad), even a little “Fast and Furious” (silly) when the fierce action becomes a little too overblown.

