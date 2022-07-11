ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabrina Maggiore

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
Sabrina Maggiore joined WFTV Channel 9 in July 2022 as a reporter.

She is a trilingual journalist who loves getting to know new cultures and communities.

Maggiore is originally from New York and is thrilled to be closer to many of her relatives who now live in Central Florida.

She graduated from Syracuse University with degrees in political science, Spanish and broadcast journalism.

Maggiore began her journalism career as a reporter with WROC in Rochester, New York. While in Rochester, she covered the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the overwhelmed unemployment insurance system.

She continued her career by joining WTVC in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as a reporter. There, she focused on telling accountability stories and used her Spanish speaking skills to keep the area’s Hispanic population informed. She also covered local government and politics.

In her free time, Maggiore is a coffee enthusiast and foodie who loves visiting local cafés and restaurants.

She especially enjoys dancing salsa and bachata, spending time with friends and swimming at the beach.

Maggiore loves going on new adventures and meeting people in the community. She speaks Italian and Spanish and is very proud of her Italian and Puerto Rican roots.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

