Police: Gunfire and possible carjacking prompted weekend closure of North Side's Sue Murray pool

By Heather Lang
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

Sue Murray Pool closes due to safety concerns 01:55

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are releasing new details about a shooting and possible carjacking that closed Sue Murray pool on the North Side over the weekend.

Police officers swarmed the area surrounding the pool around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. They were initially called for a possible armed carjacking on busy Cedar Avenue.

A gun discharged during the incident, police said. Investigators said a fight broke out between two men. One of them jumped into a car, drove around the block to the nearby gas station. That's where he got out and started running down the street near pool.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the pool's lifeguards acted quickly during the incident, ushering swimmers and staff into the pool's shelter. The pool was shut down for the rest of the day.

The pool opened on June 29 after the community collected signatures and called on Mayor Ed Gainey and leaders to reopen the facility.

The city cited lifeguard staffing shortages and reports of crime, including drug issues and fights in the area, as the initial reason for not opening the pool this year.

"Strengthen up security around the pool to make sure our children are safe," Mayor Gainey said about its reopening. "Two is to ensure that, inside the park, that we are eliminating a lot of the criminal activity that you see."

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Public Safety said anyone with questions about the pool's operations and hours should contact CitiParks.

