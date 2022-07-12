ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Multiple people arrested after someone barricades themselves in a Lexington home

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VaFWG_0gblivHy00
Lexington police had a heavy presence in the 500 block of Ohio Street on Monday, July 11, 2022. Chris Leach cleach@herald-leader.com

At least two people have been charged and arrested after someone barricaded themselves in a home on Ohio Street in Lexington Monday, according to police.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. when officers spotted someone with multiple felony warrants in the 500 block of Ohio Street, according to Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department. At least one person barricaded themselves inside a home when officers attempted to serve a warrant on the suspect, which prompted a heavy police response.

About two hours after the incident began, police entered the home and escorted two people out.

At least two people were arrested and charged, Truex said. One other individual appeared to have been detained by officers, but it wasn’t immediately clear why. Truex said it’s possible that other people may have been detained at the scene.

According to Fayette County Detention Center records, five people were arrested on Ohio Street sometime Monday afternoon. One suspect was charged with fourth degree assault, strangulation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and two counts of auto theft.

Another suspect was also charged with fourth degree assault, criminal mischief and failing to appear, according to jail records. One other was charged with hindering apprehension of a suspect and one other person was charged with contempt of court.

Another suspect was charged with possession of cocaine, according to jail records.

Police didn’t immediately provide information on the individuals arrested or details on why the original suspect was wanted.

Police didn’t immediately provide further details, but officers were using specialized equipment, including an armored vehicle and a police helicopter. The Lexington Fire Department also had a presence at the scene. The road was blocked off at the intersection of Sixth Street and was expected to be blocked off until 2:30 p.m. or later.

This developing story will be updated with more information.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Police investigating armed robbery overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are reviewing security camera footage after they say a man was robbed at gunpoint overnight. According to the department, police responded to the area of New Circle and Eastland Parkway for a person who said they’d been robbed. The person told police...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man pulled out of car, robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are trying to figure out who robbed a man at gunpoint. They were called out around 12:20 Wednesday morning to New Circle and Eastland Parkway. The victim told officers three men pulled him out of his car at gunpoint and robbed him. He wasn’t...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Unattended child found in Danville, babysitter arrested

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — An investigation is underway in Danville after police located an unattended child wearing only a soiled diaper. The Danville Police Department said they responded to the area of Erksine Drive for a welfare check on Tuesday around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a four-year-old male child alone in the backyard.
DANVILLE, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington police looking for suspects accused of assaulting 2 men downtown

The Lexington Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a severe assault that allegedly took place in downtown Lexington last month. According to police, officers responded to the corner of Main Street and North Limestone at roughly 2:47 a.m. June 19 for a report of an unconscious subject. Two men were found hurt when officers arrived, police said. Both were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were reported to be non-life-threatening at the time, according to Lexington police.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
WTVQ

Family of bar shooting victim worry that the sentence for the accused shooter will be light

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – In a few weeks, the man accused of shooting and killing a man at a Lexington bar in 2019 will be sentenced. As the date approaches, the family of the victim says they’re concerned the man responsible won’t get the punishment he deserves. According to the Fayette County Detention Center, where Larry Walters is being held, he’s charged with second degree manslaughter, second degree assault, and three counts of wanton endangerment. The family of James Terry says what’s been unsettling to them is that this whole time Walters hasn’t been held. The court saying in response they’ve just followed protocol.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Police#Barricades
Lexington Herald-Leader

Prison inmate is at-large after escaping custody in Lexington, police say

Authorities across Kentucky are searching for an inmate who escaped custody on Saturday. According to Kentucky State Police, David Lewis, who was staying at the Hope Center’s recovery residence in Lexington, removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the facility at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday. Trooper Josh Satterly with state police confirmed at 9:15 a.m. Monday that Lewis is still at-large.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Dispute between 2 groups of demonstrators highlighted in Lexington protester’s trial

A dispute between two groups of demonstrators amid racial justice protests in Lexington was highlighted during the second day of a trial for a protester who was arrested. Sarah Williams, a community activist who organized racial justice protests in Lexington in the summer of 2020, is on trial this week for five misdemeanors after she was arrested while demonstrating.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky woman is in jail, accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars for home repair work that her victims said she never completed. An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban. One count is for theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more. The second count is for persistent felony offender first degree.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lakercountry.com

Pursuit in Casey County lands Eubank woman in jail

A vehicle pursuit on Saturday that began in neighboring Casey County ended in the arrest of a Eubank woman, according to Kentucky State Police. Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, a KSP Trooper performed a traffic stop on a 2007 Ford Edge on KY 70, west of Bethelridge in Casey County for a traffic violation. Shortly after making contact with the driver, the vehicle fled. The trooper returned to his patrol vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued until the vehicle ran out of fuel on KY 328 in Lincoln County at which time the suspect was taken into custody.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Police investigating after person shot Sunday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators are searching for answers after someone was shot Sunday night. According to Lexington Police, officers were called to the 500 block of Chestnut Street just after 11:30 PM Sunday for a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jury reaches verdict in Sarah Williams trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Relief and vindication. Those are the feelings for a Lexington activist on trial for charges stemming from protests in 2020. Sarah Williams was facing a handful of charges and the only protestor to go on trial after the racial injustice marches in downtown Lexington. On Wednesday,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Trial continues for activist arrested during 2020 Lexington protests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Day two of the trial against a Lexington protester is underway. Sarah Williams is facing a number of charges including inciting a riot. She is among at least a dozen others charged during a protest against racial injustice and inequality. Monday, Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Man who admitted to murdering a Scott County mom on Valentine’s Day has been sentenced

A Richmond man who admitted killing a Scott County mother of three has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. Joseph Hicks in June pleaded guilty to the murder of Sheena Baxter on Valentine’s Day 2020. On Monday, he was sentenced in Scott Circuit Court. Of the 45-year sentence, 25 years was for the murder charge. Hicks also pleaded guilty to and was sentenced for charges of first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal mischief and falsely reporting an incident.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Joseph Hicks has been sentenced for murder. Hicks pleaded guilty in June to killing his former girlfriend Sheena Baxter. The crime happened more than two years ago, in early 2020. Police say Baxter’s body was discovered in a shortage facility. Exact details of what...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
5K+
Followers
397
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy