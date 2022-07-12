Multiple people arrested after someone barricades themselves in a Lexington home

Lexington police had a heavy presence in the 500 block of Ohio Street on Monday, July 11, 2022. Chris Leach cleach@herald-leader.com

At least two people have been charged and arrested after someone barricaded themselves in a home on Ohio Street in Lexington Monday, according to police.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. when officers spotted someone with multiple felony warrants in the 500 block of Ohio Street, according to Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department. At least one person barricaded themselves inside a home when officers attempted to serve a warrant on the suspect, which prompted a heavy police response.

About two hours after the incident began, police entered the home and escorted two people out.

At least two people were arrested and charged, Truex said. One other individual appeared to have been detained by officers, but it wasn’t immediately clear why. Truex said it’s possible that other people may have been detained at the scene.

According to Fayette County Detention Center records, five people were arrested on Ohio Street sometime Monday afternoon. One suspect was charged with fourth degree assault, strangulation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and two counts of auto theft.

Another suspect was also charged with fourth degree assault, criminal mischief and failing to appear, according to jail records. One other was charged with hindering apprehension of a suspect and one other person was charged with contempt of court.

Another suspect was charged with possession of cocaine, according to jail records.

Police didn’t immediately provide information on the individuals arrested or details on why the original suspect was wanted.

Police didn’t immediately provide further details, but officers were using specialized equipment, including an armored vehicle and a police helicopter. The Lexington Fire Department also had a presence at the scene. The road was blocked off at the intersection of Sixth Street and was expected to be blocked off until 2:30 p.m. or later.

This developing story will be updated with more information.