ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, WA

2022 Washington Capitals Development Camp Guide

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Capitals will host a 2022 Development Camp from July 11-15 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The Washington Capitals will host their 2022 Prospect Development Camp from July 11 to July 15 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. All on-ice sessions are free and open to the public....

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Haula Acquired from Boston | RELEASE

The Devils send forward Pavel Zacha to Bruins in the trade. The New Jersey Devils today acquired forward Erik Haula via trade from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Pavel Zacha. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Haula, 31, joins the Devils after spending...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

Goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Jets sign defenceman Kyle Capobianco to a two-year contract

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Kyle Capobianco on a two-year contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $762,500. Capobianco, 24, collected nine points (2G, 7A) in 45 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He's played his entire...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Arlington, WA
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Sports
City
Arlington, WA
NHL

Introducing Andrew Brunette | THREE THINGS

Meet the Devils new associate coach, Andrew Brunette in Three Things, presented by Geico. On Friday morning, the New Jersey Devils announced the hiring of Andrew Brunette to join Lindy Ruff's coaching staff as an associate coach. Brunette joins the Devils with an extensive resume from both his playing days and after his retirement. Brunette, who is often referred to by his nickname Bruno, is beloved by his former teammates and opponents alike, with former NHLer and current ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro telling The Athletic:
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Brothers and Penguins Forever

Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang decided against testing free agency to stay with Pittsburgh - and Sidney Crosby. After Kris Letang signed his six-year contract extension last week, he exchanged texts with Evgeni Malkin, who was also in the midst of negotiations with the Penguins. "I kind of just said,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

CBJ sign David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk to three-year ELCs

Jiricek (sixth overall) and Mateychuk (12th overall) were selected by the club in the first round at the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. Guarantee your chance to see David and Denton LIVE this season!. The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defensemen David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk to three-year entry level...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Bruins Sign Five Players On Opening Day Of Free Agency

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 13, that the team has made the following transactions: signed forward A.J. Greer to a two-year, one-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Dan Renouf to a two-year, two-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; signed goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; and signed forward Vinni Lettieri to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Vogel
Person
Laura Schuler
Person
Lucas Johansen
Person
Brian Maclellan
NHL

Penguins Sign Goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a one-year contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The one-way deal runs through the 2022-23 season and has an average annual value of $775,000. Tokarski, 32, is coming off of a career year in 2021-22 with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

2022 NHL Draft first-round pick signings tracker

The 32 players picked in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft have NHL hopes. Some have gotten a start toward that goal by signing a three-year, entry-level contract. More could sign as we make our way through the 2022-23 season. Here is a look at which players have...
NHL
NHL

Capitals sign Alexander Suzdalev

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have signed forward Alexander Suzdalev to a three-year entry level contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Suzdalev will earn $775,000 in each of the first two seasons of the deal and $800,000 (NHL) in the third and $82,500 in the AHL.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Nemec, No. 2 pick in 2022 Draft, signs with Devils

Defenseman gets three-year, entry-level deal, aiming to play in North America this season. Simon Nemec signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. The 18-year-old defenseman was the No. 2 pick in the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft. He played the past three seasons with Nitra...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl All Star Game#The Washington Capitals#Medstar Capitals Iceplex#Development Camp#Play Program Program#Ltp#World Wide Technology#Learn
NHL

Lightning sign F Félix Robert to entry-level contract

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Félix Robert to a two-year, entry-level contract vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Robert, 22, spent the 2021-22 regular season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League where he scored 16 goals, tallied 34 points and recorded a plus-19 rating, leading Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for plus-minus. Robert ranked tied for third on the Penguins for goals and fifth for scoring. In six 2022 Calder Cup playoff games, Robert notched two goals and four points.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Red Wings sign center Andrew Copp to five-year contract

Copp, 28, split the 2021-22 season between the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets, setting career-highs in goals (21), assists (32), points (53) and average time on ice (19:11) while showing a plus-15 rating and 16 penalty minutes in 72 games. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound center recorded 18 points (8-10-18), a plus-13 rating and eight penalty minutes in 16 regular-season games after being acquired by the Rangers from the Jets at the trade deadline on March 21. Additionally, Copp notched 14 points (6-8-14) in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff contests as the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Domi agrees to one-year, $3 million contract with Blackhawks

Forward had 39 points for Hurriacnes, Blue Jackets last season. Max Domi agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. The 27-year-old forward had 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists) in 72 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets last season, including seven points (two goals, five assists) in 19 games after he was acquired in a trade by the Hurricanes on March 21.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Canes Agree To Terms With Stromwall

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Malte Stromwall on a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Stromwall $750,000 at the NHL level and $150,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with a $175,000 guarantee.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

VEGAS (July 14, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 14, the following roster transactions:. The team has signed forward Sakari Manninen to a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $750,000. The team has signed forward Spencer Foo to a one-year contract worth...
NHL
NHL

Sharks Make Deal with Hurricanes: Trade Burns and Pederson

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired forward Steven Lorentz, goaltender Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional 2023 third round selection from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Brent Burns and forward Lane Pederson. San Jose will retain 34% ($2.72M) of Burns' salary for the remaining three years of his contract.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Complete list of signings by team, available players. Forward Claude Giroux signs three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Ottawa Senators. A comprehensive list of all 2022 NHL free agents and signings, including stories and analysis. NOTE: Some of these players may have recently signed with their respective team; however, their...
NHL
NHL

Sweeney Recaps Opening Day of Free Agency

Sweeney said that "nothing's changed" when it comes to negotiations with Bergeron and Krejci since he last spoke of the talks during the introduction of new coach Jim Montgomery on Monday afternoon. Discussions with both veteran centerman regarding their potential returns to the Black & Gold, Sweeney said, are ongoing.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy