Oneida, TN

Oneida man faces felony charges after allegedly striking vehicle with metal pipe

By Independent Herald
indherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing felony charges after allegedly throwing a metal pipe at a vehicle and breaking its windshield during a July 3 encounter on Main Street, near Oneida High School. Stacy Crowley, 52, of North Bank Street, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on...

www.indherald.com

