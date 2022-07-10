ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job opportunity Marketing student (m/f/d) at BayWa re

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt BayWa re, we create a working environment characterized by respect and equal opportunities in order to offer all applicants and...

komando.com

10 part-time jobs that offer health insurance

Gas prices are high, food prices are high and utilities are high. People across the country feel the economic pinch, and we want to help you ease the burden. Americans spend more money on prescription drugs than any other country, to the tune of $358 billion in 2020 alone. You may think there’s no way to avoid those high costs, but you’d be wrong. A prescription refill can cost $100 in one store and $10 in another. Tap or click here to save up to 80% on medications.
HEALTH
nonprofitquarterly.org

Workers of Color and Women Are Leading the Way on Wage Justice

Saru Jayaraman: There is as massive of a childcare exodus and shortage as there is a restaurant worker exodus and shortage—and women and people of color are collectively in this country saying, “Take your low wage job and shove it.”. We’ve been monitoring [this]. A million workers have...
LABOR ISSUES
Fast Company

Reentering the workforce? This career path may be a good fit

There has been an increasingly more serious trend of women leaving the workforce. Between 2015 and 2020, women opted out of work at lower rates than men; but by 2020, almost one-quarter of women considered leaving the working world completely, according to McKinsey. What was the reasoning behind this? Likely, many female professionals were feeling burned out, exhausted, and under greater pressure to perform than their male colleagues, especially mothers and women in senior positions.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Associated Press

BioTalent Canada Awards 2022 Catalyst Award for Top New Hire

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- BioTalent Canada announced today that Erin Ward has won the 2022 Catalyst Award for Top New Hire. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005618/en/ Erin Ward, winner of the 2022 Catalyst Award for Top New Hire (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Study reveals benefits of hybrid working for disabled workers but some fear choice between health and career progression

Eighty-five percent of disabled workers in the UK say they are more productive working from home, new research by the Work Foundation reveals. In a survey of hundreds of disabled workers across the UK, 80% agree remote working would either be essential or very important when looking for a new job, and 66% ideally want to work remotely 80-100% of the time. Seventy percent say that not being allowed to work remotely would negatively impact their health, but most fear remote working will damage their career progression.
HEALTH
Motley Fool

The Gender Pay Gap Is Improving, but There's Still Work to Do

Women shouldn't hesitate to fight for equitable wages. The average woman earns $0.83 for every $1 earned by a male counterpart. Though that's an improvement compared to where things stood in the past, it's not something women should simply accept. For decades, women have been earning less money than their...
SOCIETY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE ENTRY INTO A SPECIAL COLLECTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT VALID UNTIL December 31, 2024

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel,, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that further to the Company's report dated December 14, 2021 regarding the signing of a collective employment agreement for a period of three years until December 31, 2024 (the "Collective Employment Agreement"), the Company, the employees' representatives and the Histadrut New General Labor Organization (the "Parties"), signed a special collective employment agreement, that is valid until December 31, 2024 (the "Special Collective Employment Agreement"), that regulates, among other things, a salary increase mechanism for the years 2023 and 2024 and a mechanism for employee participation in the Company's profits from year 2023 onwards.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Guilt, shame, dissatisfaction: workers and customers on the gig economy (and how to make it better)

The gig economy is in trouble. Rideshare drivers are cancelling in droves. Wait times for food delivery are ballooning out and driver shortages are leading to food waste. So, what’s going on? To find out more, I interviewed 30 Melbourne gig workers who worked as rideshare drivers, food deliverers or for task-based platforms such as Airtasker. I also spoke to 30 customers who use such services, and to 20 industry stakeholders. My colleague, Elizabeth Straughan from the University of Melbourne, conducted a further ten interviews with gig workers after the pandemic set in, to learn how they’d been affected. Our five...
World Economic Forum

Global Gender Gap Report 2022

In 2022, amid multi-layered and compounding crises including the rising cost of living, the ongoing pandemic, the climate emergency and large-scale conflict and displacement, the progress towards gender parity is stalling. As leaders tackle a growing series of economic and political shocks, the risk of reversal is intensifying. Not only are millions of women and girls losing out on access and opportunity at present, this halt in progress towards parity is a catastrophe for the future of our economies, societies and communities. Accelerating parity must be a core part of the public and private agenda.
SOCIETY
@growwithco

Employee Performance Improvement Plan (PIP)

An employee performance improvement plan (PIP) can help an underperforming individual meet workplace expectations. Learn about writing and implementing a PIP. If an employee is struggling to meet the expectations of their job or organization, a manager may consider creating an employee performance improvement plan (PIP) to help that individual succeed. Here’s what you need to know about creating and implementing a PIP in the workplace.
SMALL BUSINESS
VISTA.Today

Hiring Chesco: Returning to Work as a Boomerang Employee

Image via Express Employment Professionals. By Maria O’Connell, Owner of Express Employment Professionals of Malvern. The Great Resignation drove millions of workers to leave their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, some workers are returning to the companies they left, garnering the nickname “boomerang employees.”
MALVERN, PA
Pocono Update

85 Million Jobs Will Be Replaced By Artificial Intelligence By 2025

Automation will bring us into a new technological age, but at what cost?. Since the cradle of civilization and possibly even before it, humans had to work monotonous jobs until robotics made its way into the world in 1950, according to the British Department of Industry (DOI). Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, workers in the 19th century worried about being one day replaced by automation. These fears were premature but not necessarily wrong, according to Brookings Institution.
ENGINEERING

