Dallas, TX

4-year-old girl dies after being bitten by dog in Dallas

By FOX 4 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - A 4-year-old girl is dead after a dog attack in an Oak Cliff home. Dallas police said it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday at a home on Bluffman Drive, which is in southeast Oak Cliff near Bonnie View and Simpson Stuart roads. Neighbors said a woman watching...

Mother of 4-year-old attacked by dogs speaks out

OAK CLIFF, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The mother of a 4-year-old who died after being attacked by a friend's dogs on Saturday is speaking out. The mother of 4-year-old Lea Freeman told CBS 11 her daughter should still be alive. She said her daughter was excited to start kindergarten and instead of planning for school, she's now planning her daughter's funeral.
Driver is ejected from truck before it catches fire, doctors said suffered gun shot wounds

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth driver was ejected from their truck before it caught on fire on Tuesday.The accident was on West Freeway at the exit ramp for south bound Loop 820 at about 8 p.m. Police said they located a pick-up truck that had flipped over the guardrail, rolled several times, ejected the driver then caught fire.The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. While at the hospital, doctors said the driver had two separate gunshot wounds. There was no further information about the accident.
Woman killed in Dallas hit-and-run had helped 'thousands' in substance recovery, family says

DALLAS — Tyrome Lewis' last fond memory of his good friend Portia Dickens was at her birthday party a few weeks ago. It was a surprise party he and a few friends organized for the 71-year-old. He's holding on to those good memories for as long as he can in light of the tragedy that recently happened: Portia was struck and killed on the road and the driver drove off without rendering aid.
