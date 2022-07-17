ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Jenner's Makeup Artist Revealed 'The Kardashians' Star's Favorite Foundation for a Flawless Finish

Who run the world? Girls — and more specifically, Kris Jenner . The legendary momager has turned “Kardashian” into a household name, catapulting her children’s careers from reality stars to media moguls. You’re doing amazing, sweetie! And just like the rest of her famous family, Jenner doesn’t seem to age. At 66, she still has the same iconic pixie cut and the same smooth skin. So, what is the secret behind the Kardashian matriarch’s makeup?

Dior Airflash Spray Foundation . Jenner’s makeup artist Etienne Ortega told Byrdie , “This one in particular is amazing on Kris Jenner. This is our favorite foundation. A lot of people ask me what I use on her skin, and this is it. This is a long-wear foundation and full-coverage, so it will give you that flawless finish that I love doing."

Keep up with the Kardashians by trying Jenner’s go-to foundation yourself, available now at Amazon and Nordstrom!

If you’re looking for a full-coverage foundation that will still give you a natural look, try the Dior Skin Airflash Spray Foundation 300 . Beloved by professional makeup artists from Ortega and beyond, this foundation acts like an airbrushed makeup base to elevate your beauty routine.

Featuring a lightweight formula, this silky-smooth Dior foundation feels like a second skin . Infused with natural oils that evaporate upon contact with your complexion, this product settles into your skin without adding texture. According to shoppers, this foundation is very buildable — spray directly onto your face for a full-coverage look or tap onto certain areas for more of a medium coverage.

Reviewers rave that this foundation is the “best ever!” One customer added, “It is absolutely perfect! It covers, yet makes your skin feel like it has nothing on it. It truly is amazing. It makes you feel like you have ‘naturally’ flawless skin. ” No wonder Jenner is a fan of this foundation! The Safely founder’s skin always looks so smooth on The Kardashians , and now we know why.

The best foundation should serve as a canvas so that the rest of your makeup can shine. Dior’s virtually weightless formula enhances your natural appearance without ever looking like you’re wearing “too much” makeup. When it comes to beauty, in the Kardashians we trust.

Kim Kardashian Once Called This Moisturizer 1 of Her ‘Fave Products’

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

