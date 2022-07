Elon Musk's SpaceX venture didn't waste time after the FCC's approval for its Starlink satellite Internet service to be used by Earth Stations in Motion (ESIMs), or, in other words, on moving vehicles, be they terrestrial, or sailing at the high seas. So far, despite offering a Starlink RV option, SpaceX didn't have permission to provide satellite Internet in moving vehicles, despite that its customers were sometimes using it this way and the FCC allowed ESIM usage as long as SpaceX is fine with possible interference from "current and future services."

