Health

Epilepsy Patients Set To Benefit From Non-Invasive, Real-Time Molecular Breath Analysis

technologynetworks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep Breath Intelligence is pleased to announce the launch of DBI-EPIbreath®, a simple breath test that can provide reliable estimates of circulating concentrations of the antiseizure medication (ASM) valproic acid to aid patient management. This innovative diagnostics tool will be showcased at the European Epilepsy Congress taking place in Geneva, Switzerland,...

www.technologynetworks.com

scitechdaily.com

A Common Medication Improves Survival for Heart Failure Patients

A new study discovers a new potential treatment option for a condition affecting 6 million Americans. Colchicine, a common gout medication, dramatically increased the survival rates of patients with worsening heart failure who were hospitalized, according to a recent University of Virginia (UVA) Health study. In individuals with an accumulation of cholesterol in their arteries, the researchers think colchicine might also lower the risk for heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

What is pancreatitis: symptoms, causes, and treatment

Earlier this week, Travis Barker, the longtime Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian, was carried out of his Los Angeles mansion on a stretcher to a local hospital after being diagnosed with pancreatitis. Barker's pancreas became inflamed following a colonoscopy procedure. The musician's health scare has left many wondering...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Medical News Today

The link between restless legs syndrome (RLS) and multiple sclerosis (MS)

Restless legs syndrome, or RLS, causes an irresistible urge to move the legs, usually while lying down or trying to fall asleep. It is more common among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Nerve damage may help explain the connection between RLS and MS. According to estimates,. 5–15% — of people...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epilepsy#Invasive Test#Breath Test#Asm#Blood Testing#Deep Breath Intelligence#Dbi Epibreath#European
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Stomach Cancer Take to Develop?

Stomach cancer typically starts in the stomach lining and grows slowly over several years without causing noticeable symptoms. Stomach cancer can be difficult to diagnose in the early stages, since if symptoms do appear, they are often mistaken for symptoms of other gastrointestinal problems. As a result, stomach cancer can go undiagnosed for years before the symptoms grow serious enough to call for testing.
CANCER
Boston

Researchers at Boston hospitals may have found a biomarker for long COVID

The marker, found in blood samples, could help doctors identify people with long COVID who are most likely to benefit from new treatment. Over two years since COVID-19 first spread across the world, scientists are just scratching the surface of what is known about the lingering effects of the virus. Perhaps the most prominent aftereffect is long COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 or PASC. Last month, data released by the federal government showed that nearly one in five people who once reported a positive COVID case are currently experiencing symptoms of long COVID.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Experts warn latest omicron variants can spread more easily outdoors

BOSTON -- As Omicron cases are sweeping the nation, some experts are warning that being outdoors may not provide as much protection as before. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains:Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are highly transmissible, some say as transmissible as measles, which is considered the most infectious viral illness in humans. With previous coronavirus variants, like alpha and delta, being outdoors provided good protection against infection, but with the newest Omicron subvariants, being at an outdoor event could be somewhat risky.  If you are high-risk or have close contact with someone who is high risk, wear a mask indoors, even if...
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Switzerland
Scrubs Magazine

What Happens When Doctors Don’t Like Their Patients?

Healthcare providers have a responsibility to care for all of their patients equally, but not all doctors and nurses like their patients. In a recent article for The Washington Post, Dr. Joan Naidorf discussed what it feels like to take care of a difficult or unruly patient and how these negative feelings can be detrimental for both patients and providers.
HEALTH SERVICES
technologynetworks.com

Your Complete Protein Analysis Solution

Jess automates the protein separation and immunodetection of traditional Western blotting, eliminating many of the tedious, error-prone steps. Just load your samples and reagents into the microplate and Jess separates your proteins by size, and precisely manages antibody additions, incubations, washes and even the detection steps. Come back to fully analyzed results in 3 hours. Go further with high sensitivity multiplexing—her best-in-class fluorescent detection channels and RePlexing capabilities get you all the information you need on your samples in one run.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Herpes simplex virus 1 infection on grey matter and general intelligence in severe mental illness

Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder are severe mental illnesses (SMI) linked to both genetic and environmental factors. Herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV1) is a common neurotropic pathogen which after the primary infection establishes latency with periodic reactivations. We hypothesized that the latent HSV1 infection is associated with brain structural abnormalities and cognitive impairment, especially in SMI. We included 420 adult patients with SMI (schizophrenia or bipolar spectrum) and 481 healthy controls. Circulating HSV1 immunoglobulin G concentrations were measured with immunoassays. We measured the total grey matter volume (TGMV), cortical, subcortical, cerebellar and regional cortical volumes based on T1-weighted MRI scans processed in FreeSurfer v6.0.0. Intelligence quotient (IQ) was assessed with the Wechsler Abbreviated Scale of Intelligence. Seropositive patients had significantly smaller TGMV than seronegative patients (642"‰cm3 and 654"‰cm3, respectively; p"‰="‰0.019) and lower IQ (104 and 107, respectively; p"‰="‰0.018). No TGMV or IQ differences were found between seropositive and seronegative healthy controls. Post-hoc analysis showed that (a) in both schizophrenia and bipolar spectrum, seropositive patients had similarly smaller TGMV than seronegative patients, whereas the HSV1-IQ association was driven by the schizophrenia spectrum group, and (b) among all patients, seropositivity was associated with smaller total cortical (p"‰="‰0.016), but not subcortical or cerebellar grey matter volumes, and with smaller left caudal middle frontal, precentral, lingual, middle temporal and banks of superior temporal sulcus regional cortical grey matter volumes. The results of this cross-sectional study indicate that HSV1 may be an environmental factor associated with brain structural abnormalities and cognitive impairment in SMI.
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

If The Corners Of Your Mouth Crack, This Could Be Why

If you have a severe case of dried lips that includes cracks around the corners of your mouth, it might not be just because of cold or dry weather. This may, in fact, be the result of an inflammatory condition known as angular cheilitis, explains the Cleveland Clinic. You will likely notice open sores that are painful and won't go away with an application of lip balm.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

A Lack Of Oral Hygiene For Hospital Patients May Pose An Unexpected Risk

Hospital patients face an unexpected risk: developing pneumonia while being admitted, according to NBC. In fact, non-ventilator hospital-acquired pneumonia (NVHAP) is a leading hospital-acquired infection in the U.S., affecting 1 in every 100 hospital patients and killing up to 30% of them. But recently, experts are saying that there could be a really simple solution to reducing NVHAP rates: improved oral hygiene.
HEALTH SERVICES
technologynetworks.com

How Stabilities Studies Get Your mAb Candidate FDA-Approved

Monoclonal antibody candidates need extensive stability characterization along their journey to become commercial drugs. This is done to ensure the quality and safety of the final drug for both clinical trials and marketing approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Download this infographic to explore:. The typical timeline and...
INDUSTRY
Health Digest

Is Cranberry Juice Good For Your Kidneys?

According to the Advanced Urology Institute, our kidneys are amazing organs. They filter toxins, waste, and excess water from approximately 200 quarts of blood daily to keep our bodies feeling their best. Considering how much work the kidneys put in for us every day, it's no wonder they may benefit from a boost now and then to ensure optimal function. There are dozens of home remedies out there, and you may have heard that cranberry juice can help with kidney-related issues. But is cranberry juice really good for your kidneys? That depends.
HEALTH
Healthline

Can a Blood Test Diagnose Kidney Cancer?

In its early stages, kidney cancer often has no symptoms. In fact, abnormalities in routine blood tests may be the first sign of a problem with your kidneys. However, a blood test cannot diagnose kidney cancer. Rather, a blood test can give doctors important information about how your kidneys are functioning.
CANCER
BBC

Covid: Sore throat now top symptom that could be the virus

The top symptom that could be Covid is a sore throat, according to data from 17,500 people who said they had tested positive for the virus this week. The next most common ones reported were headache, blocked nose and cough. A high temperature or fever and loss of smell or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

How Much Turmeric Should You Take To Reap Its Health Benefits?

Turmeric root is an ancient Ayurvedic herb native to Southeast Asia. This golden spice's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties have been widely researched and used to soothe the body's inflammatory pathways and combat oxidative stress for thousands of years.*. As an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory plant powerhouse, the turmeric botanical (Curcuma longa)...
NUTRITION
Shin

Covid Vaccine Causing Monkeypox Outbreak Is Based On Flawed Reasoning

Why do some people think monkeypox originates from Covid chimpanzee-based vaccine, and why that’s false. When something peculiar happens, a subset of people will attribute it to peculiar causes. For example, in the era before modern medicine, people attributed diseases to supernatural causes such as spells or demons.

