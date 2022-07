A claim that the next Assassin’s Creed game would be in an Aztec setting has been squashed by another source, who says that Baghdad is the likely setting. A Twitter user who had previously leaked information regarding Far Cry, another Ubisoft title, claimed that the next Assassin’s Creed game “will be Aztecs”. However, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has said that “The next AC game is Rift, which is set in Baghdad.” Schreier then linked to a report he wrote regarding the upcoming Assassin’s Creed instalment, Rift, which was originally set to be an expansion for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO