The 16 best laundry detergents of 2022, according to cleaning experts

As a staple house cleaning product to have on hand at all times, laundry detergent is one of those things you just pick up and don’t think too much about.

Unless you’re specifically shopping for your baby or to find sensitive skin-safe ingredients to be extra cautious, the process for restocking your laundry room seems to be simple: buy the laundry detergent that’s on sale.

However, not all laundry detergents are made equal, especially if you prioritize eco-friendly purchases.

We consulted a cleaning expert to provide guidance on how to do laundry effectively, along with what to look for the next time you run out of laundry detergent.

“Always read cleaning product labels before using them and store these products in their original containers, up and out of reach of children,” Jessica Ek, senior director of digital communications at the American Cleaning Institute , told the New York Post. Read our FAQ section for more on ingredients and notes on use, too.

Ahead, find the 16 best laundry detergents of 2022 we rounded up to keep your clothes fresh and your washroom properly stocked with some of the market’s finest formulations. For lovers of a good weekend deep-clean, this guide is dedicated to you.

Click to jump to a specific type of laundry detergent:

With so many on the market, this question is more common than not.

“A good laundry detergent is one that works for you and helps keep your clothes clean,” Ek adds. “If you tend to get food stains on your clothes, a detergent with enzymes will help to remove those stains. If your clothes tend to get heavily soiled, look for a detergent with more than one surfactant for more cleaning power.”

There are also specialty detergents that may be a good choice for you. “For instance, if you like to wear a lot of dark clothes, there are detergents formulated to reduce fading,” she adds. In general, your best bet is going to be to look for a brand you trust.

When doing laundry, selecting a detergent that suits your preferences can make a world of difference. As for types, laundry detergents come in powder, liquid and single-use packets.

“Powder tends to be the least expensive,” Ek notes. “Liquid gives you the flexibility to use exactly the amount you need based on the size of the load of laundry. Packets are convenient because they take up little space and no measuring is required.”

Best Laundry Detergents

With more than 5K rave reviews on Amazon, Tide’s Hygienic Clean Heavy 10X Duty Laundry Detergent Soap Pods are a mouthful, but so worth it. Formulated with 10 concentrated cleaning actives, this toss and tumble option is said to be 50% more effective at cleaning than Tide Liquid. Not to mention, it has that coveted scent.

Persil’s ProClean Liquid Odor-Fighter Laundry Detergent is a standout from the rest as it contains odor-eliminating technology in addition to giving your clothes the deep clean they deserve. This detergent works on all types of washers, too, including high-efficiency (HE) ones, and is recommended for those who want an all-in-one product (specifically, not needing a separate stain remover ).

Gain’s Laundry Detergent Liquid Soap Plus Aroma Boost is the two-pack on Amazon with a whopping 51K+ reviews from happy laundry-doers. It boasts six weeks of freshness so every time you open up your closet doors, you’ll smell nothing but freshness. Not to mention, this two-pack is one of the best values we’ve seen.

Earth Breeze

Best Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergents

We’re about to turn you on to a laundry detergent brand that’s eco-friendly and affordable: Earth Breeze . You can snag 60 loads-worth of its Laundry Detergent Eco Sheets for $20 or subscribe and save for $12 a month. Plus, the sheets are cruelty- and paraben-free, vegan, hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested and biodegradable — check, check and check.

If a sustainable laundry detergent is what you’re after, then you can’t sleep on Seventh Generation. Specifically, the brand’s Power+ Easy Dose Ultra-Concentrated Laundry Detergent boasts a “small dose” but a “big clean”; the bottles and formula are made with 60% less plastic and 50% less water so you’ll feel good about your clean.

Blueland

Blueland is a standout direct-to-consumer brand worth looking into if eco-friendliness is on your mind. Its natural detergent packs will have you ditching plastic pods and are super easy to use: simply drop one tablet directly into your washing machine and drop two in for larger loads. Blueland’s tablets are also void of dyes, bleach and harsh chemicals.

We love ECOS’ Hypoallergenic Magnolia Lily Laundry Detergent because its formula is derived from plant-powered cleaners, with coconut its leading ingredient. Not only that, but it’s dermatologist-tested (which is impressive for a laundry cleaner, if we’re being honest) and this two-pack will last you for 200 loads just under $30.

If you love that fresh lemon pledge-like freshness, pick up 9 Elements’ Lemon Scent Liquid Laundry Detergent. For less than $15, this vinegar-powdered cleaning agent strips away trapped residues and odors, too, along with featuring a fragrance-free, bio-based formula.

Looking to spruce up your laundry room? Frey has a natural, paraben-free bundle that comes with laundry detergent, fabric softener, a fragrance booster and dryer sheets to offer that professional cleaning experience. Uniquely, you can customize your scent notes, too.

Best Laundry Detergents for Sensitive Skin

Behold: the most aesthetically pleasing laundry detergent packaging and a fresh, floral and fresh-linen formulation that’s our personal favorite. The Laundress may be a splurge, but well worth it, especially when opting for the gallon (you’ll enjoy it for up to 256 washes!)

What’s more, the formula is also dermatologist-tested, American-made and contains no animal ingredients and not undergo any animal testing.

Dropps’ Sensitive Skin & Baby Detergent Pods are the unscented detergent pods you’ve been looking for, which is dermatologist-tested to be safe for sensitive skin and babies alike. With plant-based ingredients, compostable packaging and an effective clean, it pretty much checks all our boxes.

If you’re seeking a laundry detergent with a more luxurious feel without the high-ticket price, consider Safely’s Everyday Calm Laundry Detergent. For just $14, it’s also a stain-fighter, contains coconut oil-derived surfactants and is pH-balanced so it wont irritate your skin.

With a name like Arm & Hammer, you know it has to be good — and for just $10! Pick up the brand’s Sensitive Skin Free & Clear if you’re on a budget and want a hypoallergenic formula in liquid form. Truly, you can’t go wrong.

Best Laundry Detergents for Babies

As one of the leading brands in baby care, Babyganics has a lovely 3X Fragrance-Free Baby Laundry Detergent that’s plant-based and perfect for your little one’s little clothes. It’s non-allergenic, doesn’t contain chlorine or optical brighteners and is also safe for cloth diapers . Plus, it helps remove stains that inevitably occur thanks to feeding time.

What’s great about Dreft is its thoughtfully curated laundry detergents that have unique formulations for different life stages. Specifically, its Newborn Liquid Laundry Detergent is pediatrician-recommended and has been in the industry for more than 80 years. Not to mention, its hypoallergenic formula makes more than 4K happy parents and caregivers happy on Amazon.

The Honest Company has some wonderful, naturally derived products including its Hypoallergenic Baby Laundry Detergent. We love that its certified by the National Eczema Association for babies with ultra-sensitive skin, and it also contains four stain-fighting enzymes that aren’t made from harsh chemicals.

An FAQ on laundry detergents

Ahead, Ek from the American Cleaning Institute answers more commonly asked questions on what to look for in a laundry detergent when shopping for one, how to effectively do your laundry and more.

Long story short — bigger isn’t always better.

“Keep an eye on how much detergent you will need per load (check the label) because concentrated products can give you the same clean while being more sustainable since they’re shipping less water,” Ek suggests.

The ideal cleaning routine has been unlocked. Follow the following order to ensure you’re going about your laundry process in the most effective way possible.

Read the detergent instructions. Then check the labels on your clothes to see what can be cleaned in the washer and dryer and how. For delicate items, you can either hand wash them or, if they can be machine washed, you may want to put them in a mesh wash bag for added protection. Sort laundry by color, level of soil and any specialty fabrics, like delicates. Inspect clothing for stains and pretreat them. The American Cleaning Institute’s stain guide has instructions for a wide variety of stains. Determine if you need any additional laundry products and when they should be added in the process by reading the label instructions. These can include things like laundry sanitizers, scent boosters, dryer sheets and optical brighteners. Put laundry in the washer with the detergent and choose the washer settings. Depending on your washer, this can include load size, water temperature (cold is usually sufficient) and cycle setting (this usually depends on the delicacy of the fabric). Start the washer and wash your hands. Move clothes from the washer to the dryer. If any item still has a stain, send it back to get rewashed before drying. Be sure to follow the fabric care label when it comes to dryer temperature. Remove clothes as soon as the dryer is done. Remove any wrinkles, either with a wrinkle spray, steamer or iron. Fold and put away.

No more mixing in red clothes with your whites. Below, take a look at how to properly separate what’s in your hamper to ensure maximum results.

Check each fabric care label : Put clothes needing to be hand washed in a separate pile. Sort them by color and soil : Wash all whites separately, then wash pastels and medium colors together and brights and darks by themselves. Sort the heavily soiled items from the lightly soiled ones : These should be washed separately since lightly soiled items can pick up the extra soil from the wash water. Sort out speciality fabrics : This includes separating delicates from regular wash loads so you can wash them on a gentle cycle and washing flannel, terry cloth and other lint losers away from things like corduroy that tend to pick up lint.

“Fabric softeners soften clothes, reduce static and help prevent wrinkles,” Ek explains. “They also can protect color and prevent stretching, helping clothes last longer. Wrinkle sprays are typically used after garments come out of the dryer to reduce or eliminate the need to iron.”

These products should be used whenever you want these benefits. However, be sure to check the label on these products as some may not be intended for a particular fabric.

According to Ek, baby detergents tend to be milder and designed for sensitive skin.

Interestingly enough, if you have sensitive skin, there isn’t one particular ingredient to look out for. A laundry detergent made without harsh parabens and one that’s designed with sensitive skin in mind is recommended by Ek.

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.