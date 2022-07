Honda might've said the new HR-V has been specially developed for North America, but the ZR-V unveiled today in Japan is nearly identical. The "Z Runabout Vehicle" has already been introduced in China where it looks almost the same. It will also be launched in Europe next year to slot between the market-specific HR-V and the next-generation CR-V that was unveiled earlier this week in the US.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO