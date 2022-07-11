ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, MS

Darrell Henderson Jr. gets day named after him in hometown of Batesville

By Skyler Carlin
 4 days ago
Darrell Henderson Jr. worked tirelessly to make his dreams of playing in the NFL come true as he enters his fourth season with the Los Angeles Rams. Following a year where he helped the Rams win a Super Bowl, Henderson will have a day named after him in his hometown of Batesville, Mississippi.

Henderson recently held a football camp in Batesville, where it was announced that February 13 is officially Darrell Henderson Day. It was Henderson’s first time hosting a football camp and the former third-round pick hopes to make it an annual event.

“Just to see them happy and excited it’s just giving me the chills and this ain’t the last one, we’re going to keep this going,” said Henderson.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Henderson is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Rams. The Memphis product has produced 600-plus rushing yards and five-plus rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons, and he should have a decent-sized role alongside a healthy Cam Akers this year.

It’s awesome to see Henderson go out of his way to provide a football camp for kids in his hometown and it’s just as awesome to see his hometown reward him for his efforts thus far by giving him a day of celebration.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

