ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Report: SEC wants to stay at 16 teams amid expansion rumors

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPMMi_0gbl3fuG00
Photo by Peter Joneleit | Getty Images

The SEC isn’t looking to add any more teams to their conference, according to multiple SEC sources via Saturday Down South.

With USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten and a myriad of other programs looking for future direction, many have theorized the SEC could open up their doors, like they’re doing for the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners. However, that doesn’t seem to be the preference of SEC presidents.

“We’re positioned at 16 (teams) for a robust future,” an SEC athletic director told SDS. “The need just isn’t there.”

While SDS added that two SEC sources stated that “need” could change their plans, the conferences believes they’re positioned well for future success with their current crop of future programs.

“I don’t see any (expansion) move as threatening to us,” an SEC source told SDS.

One of the programs who many believe would have their choice of whichever conference to join is Notre Dame, but a SDS source stated that their may be no need for the Fighting Irish in the SEC.

“Why? I’ll put our product vs. anyone’s product,” the source told SDS. “So we’re going to just add schools to add schools? There’s no value in that.”

While things could always change — like a potential mass exodus of the Atlantic Coast Conference — the SEC seems to think there isn’t another move needed. Time will tell if the conference sticks to their word, or if they open their doors if another big-time program comes calling.

Las Vegas odds for the next school to join the Big Ten, SEC

Moreover, the Big Ten and SEC have their options if they decide to expand further in conference realignment. Before the SEC presidents stated their peace, Las Vegas oddsmakers weighed in on who could be next last Friday.

Bovada released odds for the next school to accept invitations to join the Big Ten or SEC. Notre Dame and Oregon are the heavy favorites to join the Big Ten at +150 each, while Clemson and Florida State lead the potential SEC targets at +250 apiece. Miami is close behind at +325.

While the odds may change after this report, here’s the full list of odds to join the Big Ten or SEC, according to Bovada.

Odds for the next school to join the Big Ten

Notre Dame — +150

Oregon — +150

Washington — +600

Kansas — +1400

Cincinnati — +1500

Arizona — +1800

North Carolina — +2000

Duke — +2000

Oklahoma State — +2000

Stanford — +2000

Cal — +2000

Syracuse — +2500

Odds for the next school to join the SEC

Clemson — +250

Florida State — +250

Miami — +325

Louisville — +500

Baylor — +500

Oklahoma State — +600

Cincinnati — +750

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Massive 14-year-old football recuit reveals unbelievable daily workout

14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reggie Crawford transfers to Tennessee

Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Reggie Crawford has transferred to Tennessee. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Crawford played at Connecticut from 2020-22. He did not play in 2022 due to Tommy John surgery. “Let’s do it Vol baseball,” Crawford announced. “Thank you to everyone at UConn for an unbelievable past couple of...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kansas State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With “no guardrails,” how will Arkansas fare in SEC?

Alabama coach Nick Saban is, for lack of a different term, the sage of the SEC. The things he says about the sport of college football always elicit a response. So when Saban said “competitive balance” was one of the most important things needed in the sport, analysis pieces were written. Specifically, Saban thinks the notion of super conferences is permanent, which, in turns, throws off that competitive balance. “We don’t have any guardrails on what we’re doing right now. We have no restrictions on who can do what. Some people are not going to be capable,” Saban said. “The bottom line...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Stanford University#Oklahoma Sooners#American Football#College Football#Sec#Usc#Notre Dame#The Fighting Irish
The Spun

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs Star Announces His Retirement

A longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman is calling it a career. Starting left tackle Mitchell Schwartz has officially retired from the NFL after playing in the league for 10 seasons. He posted a statement to his Twitter account to announce the news. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL. It's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

Greg McElroy breaks down JT Daniels heading into 2022 season

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on West Virginia’s potential this season if new transfer quarterback JT Daniels can win the starting job for the Mountaineers. On the Always College Football show, McElroy broke down what the former Georgia and USC quarterback brings to the table. “Probably one...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Top-100 OL talks Tennessee camp, recruiting process

One of the standout performers from Tennessee's recent Night at Neyland camp said he likes what he's seen from the Vols to this point in the recruiting process. As for trimming things down, though, top-100 offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. said he's not ready to take that step.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Is Nick Saban scared of Alabama's reign ending?

The times in college football, they are a-changin’. Big programs are leaving for even bigger conferences, while the transfer portal and the institution of name, image and likeness have changed the calculus for players selecting schools. Does it all pose a threat to the sport's biggest dynasty?. Nick Saban...
NFL
On3.com

Neal Brown on transfer JT Daniels: 'He's been tremendous'

Although he wasn’t able to join the Mountaineers for spring football, former Georgia and USC transfer quarterback JT Daniels is now at West Virginia, anxiously awaiting the season with his teammates. WVU head coach Neal Brown shared his first impressions of the portal’s No. 10 transfer quarterback at Big 12 Media Days.
MORGANTOWN, WV
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy