Report: SEC wants to stay at 16 teams amid expansion rumors
The SEC isn’t looking to add any more teams to their conference, according to multiple SEC sources via Saturday Down South.
With USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten and a myriad of other programs looking for future direction, many have theorized the SEC could open up their doors, like they’re doing for the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners. However, that doesn’t seem to be the preference of SEC presidents.
“We’re positioned at 16 (teams) for a robust future,” an SEC athletic director told SDS. “The need just isn’t there.”
While SDS added that two SEC sources stated that “need” could change their plans, the conferences believes they’re positioned well for future success with their current crop of future programs.
“I don’t see any (expansion) move as threatening to us,” an SEC source told SDS.
One of the programs who many believe would have their choice of whichever conference to join is Notre Dame, but a SDS source stated that their may be no need for the Fighting Irish in the SEC.
“Why? I’ll put our product vs. anyone’s product,” the source told SDS. “So we’re going to just add schools to add schools? There’s no value in that.”
While things could always change — like a potential mass exodus of the Atlantic Coast Conference — the SEC seems to think there isn’t another move needed. Time will tell if the conference sticks to their word, or if they open their doors if another big-time program comes calling.
Las Vegas odds for the next school to join the Big Ten, SEC
Moreover, the Big Ten and SEC have their options if they decide to expand further in conference realignment. Before the SEC presidents stated their peace, Las Vegas oddsmakers weighed in on who could be next last Friday.
Bovada released odds for the next school to accept invitations to join the Big Ten or SEC. Notre Dame and Oregon are the heavy favorites to join the Big Ten at +150 each, while Clemson and Florida State lead the potential SEC targets at +250 apiece. Miami is close behind at +325.
While the odds may change after this report, here’s the full list of odds to join the Big Ten or SEC, according to Bovada.
Odds for the next school to join the Big Ten
Notre Dame — +150
Oregon — +150
Washington — +600
Kansas — +1400
Cincinnati — +1500
Arizona — +1800
North Carolina — +2000
Duke — +2000
Oklahoma State — +2000
Stanford — +2000
Cal — +2000
Syracuse — +2500
Odds for the next school to join the SEC
Clemson — +250
Florida State — +250
Miami — +325
Louisville — +500
Baylor — +500
Oklahoma State — +600
Cincinnati — +750
