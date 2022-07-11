ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football countdown to kickoff: 54 days until 2022 season

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
Lamarr Woodley capped off Michigan Wolverines football's win over Notre Dame in 2006 with a 54-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown. (Photo by John Biever/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

There’s much anticipation heading into the Michigan Wolverines football season, and TheWolverine.com is counting down the days until the Sept. 3 opener against Colorado State. We’ll discuss current Michigan events, upcoming season and/or take a look at a significant number that correlates with how many days remain until kickoff, whether it be a player’s jersey number, a year, a date, a score, etc.

With 54 days until kickoff, we examine two 54-yard plays that Michigan fans will always remember.

Michigan football freshman class is ‘stunningly prepared physically’

Prospective new Michigan President is very pro-athletics

Lamarr Woodley to the house

It was ‘the Mario Manningham game’ for much of the afternoon in South Bend Sept. 16, 2006, but Michigan defensive end Lamarr Woodley capped off the 47-21 victory with a 54-yard fumble return touchdown with 3:23 remaining in the game.

No. 11 Michigan bruised and battered the second-ranked Fighting Irish, who didn’t put up much of a fight on their home field that day. The Wolverines had control of the game early and didn’t let up. They averaged just 3.7 yards per play, shut down by the elite Michigan defense.

Quarterback Chad Henne was effective outside of his early pick-six, completing 13 of his 22 pass attempts for three touchdowns. Manningham had just four receptions, three of which went for touchdowns. He was one of just four pass-catchers to notch a catch. Running back Mike Hart ran a whopping 31 times for 124 yards and a score in which he leaped over the defense at the goal line.

Just when Notre Dame thought they could come back, down 40-21 midway through the fourth quarter, Michigan defensive back Leon Hall picked off quarterback Brady Quinn to all but seal it.

Woodley’s fumble recovery and runback came after the ball just slipped out of Quinn’s hands. It slid around on the ground, before the 6-2, 269-pounder came away with it and made a mad dash to the goal line, breaking a tackle around the five-yard line.

Jabrill Peppers’ only punt return touchdown at Michigan

Despite being electric with the ball in his hands, Jabrill Peppers only had one punt return for a touchdown during his three seasons at Michigan from 2014-16, and it came against Colorado in his final year.

Peppers weaved his way through the Buffaloes defense for a 54-yard score early in the fourth quarter of the 45-28 win, serving as the last touchdown of the contest.

Peppers was stellar on defense, but it was his contributions on special teams and offense that garnered him Heisman Trophy hype throughout the season. He was a finalist for the sport’s most prestigious award, but finished fifth in the balloting. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson took home the hardware.

On the season, Peppers made 66 tackles, including 13 stops behind the line of scrimmage and three sacks, with one interception. He returned 21 punts for 310 yards, and rushed 27 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

Michigan football countdown to kickoff

55 days | 56 days | 57 days | 58 days | 59 days | 60 days | 61 days | 62 days | 63 days | 64 days | 65 days | 66 days | 67 days | 68 days | 69 days | 70 days | 71 days | 72 days | 73 days | 74 days | 75 days | 76 days | 77 days | 78 days | 79 days | 80 days | 81 days | 82 days | 83 days | 84 days | 85 days | 86 days | 87 days | 88 days | 89 days | 90 days | 91 days | 92 days | 93 days | 94 days | 95 days | 96 days | 97 days | 98 days | 99 days | 100 days

