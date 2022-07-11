ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

JD PicKell: Will Shipley is key to Clemson offense, College Football Playoff chances

By Alex Weber about 6 hours
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qCkR_0gbl2sAg00
Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

On3’s JD PicKell recently filmed a video for the On3 YouTube channel explaining in detail what the Clemson Tigers need to do in order to bounce back after a below-average season by their standards in 2021. With quarterback issues plaguing the offense last season and nothing but questions heading into this season, PicKell believes the running game will be the key to the offense.

Led by former top-100 running back Will Shipley. The rising sophomore was spectacular in limited action as a true freshman. He came out of high school as the 36th ranked player in the 2021 class, per the On3 Consensus. Then averaged five yards per carry across nearly 150 attempts and totaled 739 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns.

Injuries cut his season short but in the games he did play, Shipley flashed why he was a high four-star recruit coming into college. Amid his return in 2022, JD PicKell believes he’s the key to the offense.

“They need Will Shipley, the running back, to be a catalyst for this offense. WIll Shipley was a true freshman a season ago. Had 11 touchdowns, didn’t even play the entire season. If he can stay healthy and come into his own and be the bell cow for that offense…again, takes pressure off your quarterback to have to be elite. Slows the game down, allows your defense to get more of a breather.”

The quarterback room will need all the help it can get. And Shipley can be a boost in a variety of ways.

“If Shipley can be a threat catching and running the ball, that’s just going to make the offense more dangerous. He’s capable. He flashed last year. He was a guy who a lot of people were talking about coming in and being the RB1 in game one. It took some time for him to eventually take the load.”

PicKell also praised Shipley’s qualities as a leader in the locker room and on the field.

“He’s also a guy they look to as a leader. When you have some things going on in your quarterback room, trying to figure out exactly who your guy is — if you can have a leader at another skill position, it only helps your offense. It just allows there to be more direction offensively. So for Will Shipley, if he can stay healthy, be a versatile weapon for them again this year and build upon what he did last year, the offense is going to have a lot of things taken care of.”

Look for a monster year out of Will Shipley.

Comments / 0

 

