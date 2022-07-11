ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Spaces: EJ Holland on new Michigan commits, NIL approach

By Trevor Ritchie about 6 hours
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rgpa5_0gbl2MMm00
(EJ Holland/On3)

TheWolverine.com’s EJ Holland hosted a weekend edition of our Twitter Spaces to address the latest in Michigan recruiting while taking questions from our followers. Tune in via @TheWolverineOn3 on Twitter and be a part of the discussion!

  • What is Michigan getting in its new commitments?
  • Are there any new developments at OT and LB?
  • Is Michigan going to stay in touch with Dante Moore?
  • Where can the Wolverines adjust in terms of NIL?
  • Will U-M be able to pull Javien Toviano out of Texas?

Holland on four-star 2024 Michigan QB target Jadyn Davis

Holland: “Going ahead to Jadyn Davis, who is expected to come in for the barbecue as well, personally think he’s the best quarterback in the country in 2024. At one time he was the number one quarterback in the country on the consensus. I believe now it’s [Dylan] Raiola, who’s committed to Ohio State, but still an extremely talented prospect — an elite-level prospect. I had a chance to see him throw out in Las Vegas. Really live arm. Ball pops out of his hand. Has a lot of traits you want in your signal caller and can be that leader that Michigan hasn’t had at the quarterback position on the recruiting trail since J.J. McCarthy.

“Michigan really wants to get him on board early. Whether that happens or not is up in the air. I think the barbecue will probably tell us a lot about where Michigan really, really stands with Jadyn Davis and if they can accomplish that task. I do think that Michigan leads going into the barbecue. My big fear with all skill position guys, but especially quarterbacks, is just NIL. Obviously a lot of the big time guys this cycle are getting some massive deals. Michigan’s not playing NIL, so I’m interested to see if that’ll have an affect on Jadyn Davis.”

Comments / 0

 

