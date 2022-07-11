Top-150 prospect Isaiah Manning commits to TCU

Isaiah Manning / Player submitted photo

Class of 2023 three-star forward Isaiah Manning tells On3 he’s committed to TCU.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound prospect chose the Horned Frogs over Xavier, Oklahoma State, Harvard, Columbia, and Kansas State. Manning attends Legacy High School in Mansfield, located less than 30 minutes from TCU’s campus in Fort Worth.

Manning ranks as the No. 149 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also ranks as the No. 29 power forward, and the No. 12 recruit in the state of Texas.

Manning becomes TCU’s first commitment to the class of 2023. In the class of 2022, the Horned Frogs landed four-star CG PJ Haggerty (No. 63 according to On3) and transfer guard Rondel Walker (4.9 PPG at Oklahoma State).

Isaiah Manning talks commitment to TCU

“The reason I chose I chose TCU is because their play style fits me,” Manning said to On3. “They have a lot of guys that have come up through the program that has been successful and play like me. Guys that are more perimeter-oriented, three-and-D guys that can get downhill, like Desmond Bane and those type of dudes. The program is a fit for me. They’ve also been lacking perimeter shooting lately which is the main thing I bring to the table, as a 40-percent three-point shooter. I can help them fill a need. It’s also close to home, just right up the street, and I’ve already been working out up there all the time. I know the community there is great, the fans, the program, the support system and everything. It’s really comfortable for me and I know exactly what I’m going to get there, so it’s the best situation for me.”