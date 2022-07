► From the Spokesman-Review — Time to vote: County auditor’s office mailing ballots this week — Get your blue or black pen ready – it’s time to vote in the Aug. 2 primary election. This week, the Spokane County auditor’s office is mailing out more than 356,000 ballots. Once ballots arrive, voters can mail them or place them in county drop boxes as soon as they want. Ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by Aug. 2. County drop boxes lock at 8 p.m. on election day.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO