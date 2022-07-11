ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodlands Weather This Week – Weather that antiperspirant was made for

By Woodlands Online Weather
Woodlands Online& LLC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- Coming off of a week that broke records, heat-wise, there might be a glimmer of cooler hope on the horizon. Over the next couple of days, we’ll still be climbing into three digits for our highs, but later on a storm front just might start a trend...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT ISSUED

Severe Weather Alert Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 6:46PM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Cut And Shoot, or 11 miles east of Willis, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.
CUT AND SHOOT, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Republic Grand Ranch hosts 1st Anniversary Sale and Celebration. Nearly 900 Homesites Sold

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Patten Properties, a leader in premium recreation and residential property celebrates the 1st Anniversary of the Next Great Acreage Community in Texas, Republic Grand Ranch, Nearly 900 homesites have sold in the first year of this Montgomery County land development, featuring high elevation 2+ acre wooded homesites at pre-development pricing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Birthday Parties at Margaritaville Lake Resort

MONTGOMERY, TX -- Looking for a fun and new way to celebrate your little one's birthday? Enjoy their special day lakeside at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston. Whether they want to tee up a round of mini golf at Parrot Island, splash away on the beach with a mermaid, or meet a princess and learn how to curtsy, Margaritaville Lake Resort has everything you need. Choose from a variety of party packages and customize them to your liking. And the best part? When the party is over, Margaritaville will pick up the mess.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

14079 Old Smith Road

3.96 Lot Acres Lot Sq. Ft. Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 2248 Sq. Ft. A MUST SEE! Country living w/privacy & the conveniences of the city close by. Zoned to The Woodlands schools this property has incredible potential for you to build a home, create your own business here, or both. These 2 lots could be separated. New survey needed, if so. Cozy living space w/2 bedrooms down & ensuite baths, 3 bedrooms up plus game room area. Charming kitchen for the chef w/gas cook top, spacious island w/mixer lift storage, & deep drawers, accent lighting, bar seating, under cabinet lighting, double-oven w/convection, & granite counters. Smart Home features add convenience & energy efficiency. Garage/Shop area is handyman's dream w/4 large garage doors, wenches, epoxy flooring, extra electrical wiring to run most anything you'd want, electric car charging station, loading dock capabilities, generous storage off of upstairs living, & room for more than 1 RV. Water well & propane tank. Seller is open to selling the barndominium w/2.12 acres separately. Call for pricing.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx
Woodlands Online& LLC

Thom Shepherd with Dan Sullivan take stage at Margaritaville

MONTGOMERY, TX -- Country Music Association of Texas Songwriter of the Year Thom Shepherd will return to Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, for a Boathouse Bar & Lounge performance. Dan Sullivan, another award-winning Texas musical artist, will join Thom for a night of top-notch entertainment and storytelling. A...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Resort appoints Ricardo Bravo as new Executive Chef

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, an upscale and all-encompassing Texas escape just north of Houston, has appointed Ricardo Bravo to the role of executive chef. In this capacity, the accoladed food and beverage veteran will oversee the culinary direction for two of the 402-room, AAA Four Diamond property’s three restaurants – casual The Woodlands Dining Room and alfresco Cool Water Café serving the Forest Oasis Lazy River & Waterpark – as well as catering for 75,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space, plus an array of outdoor function areas that take advantage of picturesque surroundings framed by two championship golf courses.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Fire Department Response To Convalescent Nursing Home in Willis

WILLIS, TX -- On July 13th at 5:21 a.m., Montgomery ESD 1 was dispatched to smell of smoke in the kitchen area at Willis Nursing & Rehabilitation Center located at 3000 N. Danville in Willis. Units arrived on scene within 6 minutes of being dispatched to find a fire in the attic area of the kitchen. The fire was quickly extinguished. ESD 1 and Montgomery County Hospital District worked in conjunction with staffing to temporarily relocate affected residents during fire ground operations.
WILLIS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Bridgewood Farms Celebrates 55th Anniversary with 13th Annual Wine Event

CONROE, TX -- Serenity Rose Farm will host the Annual Wine Tasting fundraiser benefitting the clients of Bridgewood Farms on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 6:00pm – 9:00pm, located at 12244 Serenity Rose Drive in Conroe. The annual event, “Around the World in 180 Minutes” will be an evening of wine tasting along with Live and Silent Auctions. The public is encouraged to be part of the wine tasting by purchasing a passport for entry into the event and celebrate the organization that has served the community of Special Needs Adults for 55 years.
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – July 11 - 17, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “I don't deserve this award, but I have arthritis and I don't deserve that either.” – Jack Benny. We’re already halfway through July; 2022 is starting to snowball through the end of summer vacation and the onset of the school year. Time to grab some fun while you can, maybe at one of our top 5 events this week!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth 'Rowdy' Hayden at CJ TOWING located at 22031 Walnut Drive, Porter, TX 77365, 936- 647-7538 on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8:30am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for any questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Digimon Tcg Meet-Up

Digimon Card Game Casual Tourney- Each week join us for casual tournaments in store. Bring your decks, add to your deck and enjoy casual play!. $5 buy in gets you a spot. Spaces are limited so make sure to sign up online and get ready for tourney fun!. Visit our...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

New Bid Posting Construction of TrolleyStops for The Woodlands Township

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is requesting bids for the construction and renovation of nine (9) trolley stops surrounding the Town Center and Hughes Landing in The Woodlands, TX. Project includes all materials, labor, and fees to complete construction and renovation of the trolley stops as the project as outlined in the plan.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Bleacher Thief Arrested After $10K Hit to Local Montgomery County Park

NEW CANEY, TX -- On 5/26/2022, 20 bleacher planks were discovered missing from Bull Sallas Park by an East Montgomery County Park Maintenance Manager from Pct. 4 Commissioner James Mett’s Office during routine inspection. The bleachers are used for family and friends to cheer one the youth’s sporting events at the park. Initial observation showed what appeared to be drag marks in the dirt where the bleacher planks were drug across the field to a residence on Liberty Street, located next to the park. A day later four additional bleacher planks were discovered missing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Take Home FREE Lasagne from Carrabba's!

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Come for dinner and leave with Lasagne! Carrabba’s Italian Grill is treating guests to their Carrabba’s Today, Carrabba’s Tomorrow special running Tuesday, July 12 – Monday, July 18. When guests dine-in and enjoy one of 18 signature entrées from Wood-Grilled Chicken, Steak, Seafood or Trio selections, they’ll be sent home with over a pound of the restaurant’s made-from-scratch Lasagne for FREE! Carrabba’s Lasagne features pasta layers with pomodoro sauce, meat sauce, ricotta, parmesan, romano and mozzarella cheese.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

YMCA Houston Kicks Off Annual YMCA Operation Backpack School Supply Drive

HOUSTON, TX -- The YMCA of Greater Houston has launched its annual YMCA Operation Backpack initiative to empower local youth. To set up area youth for success, the organization hopes to provide school supplies to 20,000 Houston-area youth. For 18 years, YMCA Operation Backpack has worked to remove barriers within our community and fill youth with hope for a brighter future as they start the school year. The 2022 YMCA Operation Backpack initiative runs July 5 – August 5.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands®, Bridgeland Receive LEED Precertification

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) has announced that two of its award-winning master planned communities—The Woodlands® and Bridgeland®, both in the Greater Houston area—have earned LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council, becoming the first master planned communities (MPCs) in Texas to achieve this status. The Woodlands and Bridgeland join an elite global group of entities recognized by LEED for being dedicated to making their communities healthy, resilient, inclusive, and inherently sustainable for residents. The Woodlands, at 44.5 square miles, becomes the largest master planned community in the world to earn precertification.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

INCREASED REWARD: Who killed Khamaya Donelson?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Capital Murder. On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 12:50 a.m., a juvenile victim was shot and killed in the 13300 block of Northborough Dr. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, the victim was travelling in a vehicle with an adult and a juvenile complainant prior to stopping at an intersection. While stopped, an unknown suspect fired a weapon towards their vehicle striking the victim and juvenile complainant. The victim sustained major injuries from their gunshot wound resulting in their death. Complainant #2 was treated at a nearby hospital for their injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Rodeo Awards 70 Texas FFA Members with $1.4 Million in Scholarships

HOUSTON, TX -- Seventy Texas FFA members representing 58 FFA chapters from across Texas were presented with $1.4 million in scholarships from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo during the 94th Annual Texas FFA State Convention in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday, July 13. Scholarship recipients were selected by Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Attempt to Identify - Theft at Spec's Liquor Store

TOMBALL, TX -- On July 08, 2022, suspects were inside of Spec’s Liquor Store located at 28595 Tomball Pkwy. One of the suspects went to the back of the store to the stock area and selected 3 bottles of Hennessey. These suspects then concealed the bottles and passed all...
TOMBALL, TX

