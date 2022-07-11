ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Biden to reveal first James Webb Telescope image today. Here's what to expect.

By Ben Turner
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZxoVa_0gbksucQ00
The James Webb Space Telescope pictured during its final deployment test on Earth in December 2020 at Northrop Grumman in Redondo Beach, California.

President Joe Biden will reveal the first full-color image from the James Webb Space Telescope today, and it will be the deepest and highest resolution image of the universe ever captured.

Dubbed the "Webb's First Deep Field," the image will offer a view that peers up to 13 billion years into our universe's past, obtained from the faint, gravitationally warped light of ancient galaxies. The image, to be unveiled by the President (opens in new tab) today (July 11) at 5:00 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), is one of five images taken by the telescope that are slated for public release on Tuesday (July 12) at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

About 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, the $10 billion space observatory was launched to a gravitationally stable location beyond the moon's orbit — known as a Lagrange point — in December 2021. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is the most advanced space telescope ever built, with the ability to peek inside the atmospheres of far-away exoplanets and read the earliest chapter of the universe's history in its faintest glimmers of light — which have been stretched to infrared frequencies from billions of years of travel across the expanding fabric of space-time. Six months of painstaking setup and calibration have seen the telescope's instruments and its 21-foot-wide (6.5 meter) diameter gold-plated mirror readied for operation (its progress was briefly interrupted after receiving a frightening, but thankfully non-damaging hit from a micrometeoroid sometime between May 23 and May 25).

Now, JWST's first batch of spectacular images are just a day from release, and the handful of scientists who were given a sneak preview say they have been blown away.

"What I have seen moved me, as a scientist, as an engineer, and as a human being," NASA's deputy administrator, Pam Melroy, said in a June 29 press conference.

A NASA teaser (opens in new tab), released Friday (July 8), revealed that the highly-anticipated images from the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope will not only take viewers on a tour of the stars but also introduce them to a distant gas planet, the dust-strewn nurseries where stars and planets are born, and two collections of galaxies — one of which will be the deepest and earliest snapshot of the universe's past ever taken.

The five cosmic targets of the images contained in tomorrow's release — picked by an international committee of representatives from NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian space agency and Baltimore's Space Telescope Science Institute — have been carefully selected to highlight the diverse capabilities of the new telescope.

The image President Biden will unveil will be of SMACS 0723, a massive foreground cluster of galaxies with a gravitational pull so powerful that it warps both space-time and the path that light subsequently travels through it. This warping effect means that the foreground galaxy acts as a gigantic magnifying lens for fainter light behind it that is more distant — and therefore older. By studying this light, which left its source soon after the universe formed, scientists hope to learn more about the beginnings of the cosmos, and possibly even catch a glimpse of the elusive photons that came from the very first stars to ever exist. Though the JWST will seek out diverse cosmic targets, it is the hunt for this light that inspired the telescope's designers to build it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymrgY_0gbksucQ00
The James Webb Space Telescope's primary mirror. (Image credit: NASA)

Another soon-to-be-released image of mind-bending galactic proportions will be a quintet of five galaxies of which four are "locked in a cosmic dance of repeated close encounters," according to the NASA teaser. Studying the chaotic orbit of planets in these galaxies, known as "Stephan's Quintet," could give scientists some important insights into how gravity behaves at very large scales. It could also provide clues into the nature of dark matter — the mysterious cosmic glue that has never been directly detected but is thought to make up most of the universe's mass.

The subject of another image is the Carina Nebula, a dust and gas cloud that is 7,600 light-years from Earth, measures 50 light-years wide, and is one of the brightest and most active star-forming regions ever discovered. It is home to many stars much larger than our sun; one of them, Eta Carinae, underwent an enormous explosion that began in 1837. The star briefly became the second brightest object in the night sky, eventually transforming into the Homunculus Nebula. Studying this region could give scientists some crucial insights into the beginnings of our solar system's life, and may predict its spectacular finale.

The fourth image will be the first full-color spectrum image of WASP-96b, a giant, mostly gaseous exoplanet that's half the mass of Jupiter and is located nearly 1,150 light-years from Earth. First discovered in 2014, WASP-96b is so close to its sun that a single solar orbit takes just 3.4 Earth days.

This proximity to its star also means the exoplanet is scorchingly hot and highly unlikely to harbor life, but scientists are nonetheless hoping to use the inhospitable gas giant as a testing bed for the telescope's life-finding capabilities.

Like other space telescopes, the JWST can detect the atmospheric compositions of distant planets through a method known as the transit technique. When a planet passes in front of its star, light from the star is absorbed and later reemitted by molecules in the planet's atmosphere, giving off certain signatures depending on which molecules are present. If these signatures indicate the presence of methane or carbon dioxide, that could hint at the presence of alien life. And unlike NASA's Hubble and Spitzer Space telescopes, the JWST can detect possible transit signatures across a much wider range of the light spectrum, enabling it to perform more comprehensive atmospheric scans.

The last of the images features the Southern Ring Nebula, also known as the "Eight-Burst" for its figure-eight appearance. Positioned around 2,000 light-years from Earth, the nebula is an expanding cloud of gas and dust that a red dwarf star shed during its death throes . As the nebula's dust particles are particularly rich in heavy elements such as carbon, these remnants could one day go on to form new stars and planets, making the nebula a fascinating study subject for exploring the cosmic cycle of death and rebirth.

While the images are intended primarily to showcase what the JWST can do, rather than be studied themselves, they provide a first glimpse of the telescope's remarkable capabilities and hint at groundbreaking discoveries to come. After applying through a competitive process, scientists have already booked the telescope's first year of observations to study diverse cosmic topics, such as the origins of supermassive black holes; the temperature of dark matter; how planets get their water; the baffling inconsistency of the universe's measured rate of expansion; and how the first stars formed.

"The James Webb Space Telescope will give us a fresh and powerful set of eyes to examine our universe," Eric Smith, a program scientist at NASA, wrote in a blog post (opens in new tab). "The world is about to be new again."

You can watch Biden's unveiling of the JWST's First Deep Field at 5:00 p.m. EDT on NASA TV (opens in new tab) and view the image simultaneously on NASA's website (opens in new tab).

The release of the remaining four images will take place on July 12 at 10:30 a.m. EDT, and you can follow that here at Live Science or on NASA's website (opens in new tab). NASA Science Live (opens in new tab) will host an additional Q&A event on July 13 at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), to answer questions about the new images.

Originally published on Live Science.

Comments / 1

Related
Interesting Engineering

NASA shares astonishing James Webb images of Jupiter and its rings

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is the gift that keeps giving. Right after releasing the first set of images on July 12 — four extraordinary observations in the distant cosmos — taken by the world's most powerful space observatory, NASA has now stealthily revealed data from the telescope's commissioning period from the Space Telescope Science Institute’s Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes.
ASTRONOMY
Newsweek

When Is July's Full Moon, the Biggest and Brightest Supermoon of the Year?

Later this week, the July full moon will grace the skies in what promises to be a treat for sky-watchers. The full Buck Moon, which will rise on Wednesday, will be a supermoon, the biggest and brightest of the year, making this event extra special. It's called a Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

NASA releases James Webb telescope 'teaser' picture

NASA has a provided a tantalizing teaser photo ahead of the highly-anticipated release next week of the first deep-space images from the James Webb Telescope –- an instrument so powerful it can peer back into the origins of the universe. The image has some "rough-around-the-edges" qualities, NASA said in a statement, but is still "among the deepest images of the universe ever taken" and offers a "tantalizing glimpse" at what will be revealed in the coming weeks, months, and years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Digital Trends

Here are the cosmic targets for James Webb’s Telescope’s first images

This week will see the exciting release of the first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope, a combined project from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), was launched in December last year and since then has arrived at its orbit around the sun, deployed its hardware, and aligned its mirrors and instruments. Now, NASA is gearing up for the release of the first images from the telescope, set for July 12, and has announced which objects the images will show.
ASTRONOMY
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Space Observatory#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Science
The US Sun

What is on the other side of a black hole?

SCIENTISTS have begun delving deeper into the science behind black holes in light of new studies. And after the first-ever detailed photo of the gravity giant was revealed in May 2022, questions have been asked about what lies on the other side. What is on the other side of a...
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

NASA Shares Stellar Snapshot of Nearby Galaxy

In a matter of days, NASA will share the first images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, one of the most elaborate vessels ever sent to space. In the meantime, the space agency is celebrating the holiday weekend by releasing snapshots from Webb's predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope. That...
ASTRONOMY
Salon

The James Webb Telescope has already found previously-undetected water on a distant planet

On Tuesday, a team of NASA astronomers revealed the first much-anticipated images taken by the groundbreaking James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). From a full infrared image of the distant universe to a dazzling image of the Carina Nebula, the world was not disappointed. Besides the awe-inspiring images, Earthlings got a sneak peek into the kind of science JWST will be conducting as it searches for habitable exoplanets in the universe. Indeed, astronomers revealed the most detailed measurements of an exoplanet's atmosphere outside of our solar system to date — and it appears that there are indications of water, haze and clouds in the planet's atmosphere that weren't previously known.
ASTRONOMY
PBS NewsHour

WATCH LIVE: Stunning new images from James Webb Space Telescope offer fuller picture of our universe

NASA is scheduled to release some of the very first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 12, 2022. They’ll mark the beginning of the next era in astronomy as Webb – the largest space telescope ever built – offers scientific data that will help answer questions about the earliest moments of the universe and allow astronomers to study exoplanets in greater detail than ever before.
ASTRONOMY
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

LiveScience

74K+
Followers
5K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy