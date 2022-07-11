With many thanks

The Montgomery County Community Foundation, working in partnership with the Red Oak Heritage Foundation, is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Montgomery County. As part of this fall grant cycle, $34,200 is available to support Montgomery County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is September 1.
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has agreed to temporarily suspend new wind energy projects in the county. At the regular supervisors meeting July 5, zoning administrator Barry Byers advised the supervisors the current ordinance pertaining to wind turbines was in need of review. “The current ordinance was passed in...
The Red Oak School Board took its first steps towards facilities planning and capital improvements at the regular meeting July 11. At the July 27 meeting, the board unanimously approved awarding services for facilities assessment and long-range planning to Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture. Architect Daric O’Neal, representing Alley Poyner Macchietto, was on hand at the July 11 meeting to discuss the details of the upcoming facilities assessments and the master facilities planning process. O’Neal started out by expressing his appreciation to the board for the selection of Alley Poyner Macchietto for the test.
The rising cost of, well, everything has led to a sharp increase in those seeking assistance at Christ’s Cupboard Food Pantry in Red Oak. Director Lois Trinity said from January to June 2022, they have served more than 2,000 people, putting them on pace for a record number of clients since they opened in 1997.
An apartment building was temporarily evacuated July 13 after reports of an unknown chemical smell, later discovered to be insecticide. At around 2:45 p.m., the Red Oak Fire Department was dispatched to 1403 E. Summit St. on a report of a chemical smell emanating from within the apartment building. Upon...
