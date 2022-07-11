With many thanks

The Red Oak School Board took its first steps towards facilities planning and capital improvements at the regular meeting July 11. At the July 27 meeting, the board unanimously approved awarding services for facilities assessment and long-range planning to Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture. Architect Daric O’Neal, representing Alley Poyner Macchietto, was on hand at the July 11 meeting to discuss the details of the upcoming facilities assessments and the master facilities planning process. O’Neal started out by expressing his appreciation to the board for the selection of Alley Poyner Macchietto for the test.

