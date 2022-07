If Nick Saban has the most influential voice in the Southeastern Conference then Paul Finebaum isn’t far behind. But instead of having competing voices, the legendary radio host and seven-time national champion have almost been the perfect marriage when it came to the growth in popularity of the university, conference and fandom. Finebaum’s apex in the radio business came to a head when Saban first took over the Crimson Tide back in 2007 when the popularity of his show skyrocketed.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO